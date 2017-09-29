Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore were named Friday to the All-WNBA first team, the second time in franchise that two members of the Minnesota Lynx have been named to the squad.

The honor is the third such award for Fowles and fifth for Moore, who has made the first team in each of the last five seasons.

Fowles was named the WNBA MVP after averaging 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.29 steals and 1.9 blocks during the regular season.

Moore averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season.

The Lynx responded to a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals with a win in Game 2, and return to action Friday for Game 3.