Minnesota Lynx, local celebrities react on Twitter to 4th WNBA title

Sweet, sweet revenge.

One year after getting beat — at home — in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals and lose the series to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx returned the favor on Wednesday night to win their fourth league championship in franchise history.

The Lynx captured the attention of the sports world, from local athletes to celebrities across the nation.

Check out who said what about the Lynx dynasty:

Renee Montgomery, Lynx guard

 

Seimone Augustus, Lynx guard/forward

 

Andrew Wiggins, Wolves forward

 

Richard Pitino, Gophers men’s basketball coach

 

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves center

 

Lindsay Whalen, Lynx guard

 

Evan Turner, Trail Blazers guard

 

Jim Peterson, FOX Sports North analyst

 

Kyle Rudolph, Vikings tight end

 

Jason Zucker, Wild forward

 

Nick Swardson, comedian

 

Nino Niederreiter, Wild forward

 

Charlie Coyle, Wild forward