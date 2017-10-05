Minnesota Lynx, local celebrities react on Twitter to 4th WNBA title

Sweet, sweet revenge.

One year after getting beat — at home — in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals and lose the series to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx returned the favor on Wednesday night to win their fourth league championship in franchise history.

The Lynx captured the attention of the sports world, from local athletes to celebrities across the nation.

Check out who said what about the Lynx dynasty:

Renee Montgomery, Lynx guard

Seimone Augustus, Lynx guard/forward

Andrew Wiggins, Wolves forward

Congratulations to the @minnesotalynx for winning their 4th championship in 7 years ! #Dynasty — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) October 5, 2017

Richard Pitino, Gophers men’s basketball coach

Please don’t trash our lockerroom @minnesotalynx — Richard Pitino (@MNCoachPitino) October 5, 2017

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves center

LET’S GOOOOOO LYNX!!!🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) October 5, 2017

Lindsay Whalen, Lynx guard

🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) October 5, 2017

Evan Turner, Trail Blazers guard

Jim Peterson, FOX Sports North analyst

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 — Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) October 5, 2017

Kyle Rudolph, Vikings tight end

Jason Zucker, Wild forward

Nick Swardson, comedian

@minnesotalynx you’re amazing and carry the Minnesota torch. ❤️ — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) October 5, 2017

Nino Niederreiter, Wild forward

Charlie Coyle, Wild forward