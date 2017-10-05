Minnesota Lynx, local celebrities react on Twitter to 4th WNBA title
Sweet, sweet revenge.
One year after getting beat — at home — in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals and lose the series to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx returned the favor on Wednesday night to win their fourth league championship in franchise history.
The Lynx captured the attention of the sports world, from local athletes to celebrities across the nation.
Check out who said what about the Lynx dynasty:
Renee Montgomery, Lynx guard
— Renee Montgomery (@Da20one) October 5, 2017
Seimone Augustus, Lynx guard/forward
How many is that, @seimoneaugustus??
(Also sup @Lextoo_shifty 👋) pic.twitter.com/1buReVFL6e
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) October 5, 2017
Andrew Wiggins, Wolves forward
Congratulations to the @minnesotalynx for winning their 4th championship in 7 years ! #Dynasty
— andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) October 5, 2017
Richard Pitino, Gophers men’s basketball coach
Congrats @LynxCoachReeve @minnesotalynx #Dynasty pic.twitter.com/7l5QNzwcyB
— Richard Pitino (@MNCoachPitino) October 5, 2017
Please don’t trash our lockerroom @minnesotalynx
— Richard Pitino (@MNCoachPitino) October 5, 2017
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves center
LET’S GOOOOOO LYNX!!!🏆🏆🏆🏆
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) October 5, 2017
Lindsay Whalen, Lynx guard
🏆🏆🏆🏆
— Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) October 5, 2017
Evan Turner, Trail Blazers guard
4 championships in 7 years??? #dynasty#lynx
— Evan Turner (@thekidet) October 5, 2017
Jim Peterson, FOX Sports North analyst
🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
— Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) October 5, 2017
Kyle Rudolph, Vikings tight end
Congrats to the @minnesotalynx on their 4th @WNBA Title! #OneMN
— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) October 5, 2017
Jason Zucker, Wild forward
Congratulations @minnesotalynx!!
— Jason Zucker (@Jason_Zucker16) October 5, 2017
Nick Swardson, comedian
@minnesotalynx you’re amazing and carry the Minnesota torch. ❤️
— Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) October 5, 2017
Nino Niederreiter, Wild forward
Incredible win. Congrats on another #WNBA championship @minnesotalynx! 🏀🍾🥂🏆
— nino niederreiter (@thelnino22) October 5, 2017
Charlie Coyle, Wild forward
Congratulations @minnesotalynx 🏆 Really proud of this incredible win and dynasty! #roar4more
— Charlie Coyle (@CharlieCoyle_3) October 5, 2017
