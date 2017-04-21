Minnesota Lynx add three players to complete training camp roster

The Minnesota Lynx signed forwards Chantel Osahor and Breanna Richardson and guard Moriah Mack, the team announced Friday. Minnesota’s roster is now all set for training camp with 16 players.

Osahor was originally drafted by the Chicago Sky with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft before being traded to the Lynx. She led the nation in rebounds per game (15.8) and double-doubles (30), pulling down double-digit rebounds in 31 games last season.

Richardson, a 6-1 forward from Conyers, Georgia, finished her career at Mississippi State averaging 7.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She holds the school record for career games played (140) and became the 10th player in MSU history to record 1,000 career points and 650 career rebounds.

Mack, a 5-8 guard from New Mexico State, averaged a team-high 13.5 points with 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season en route to being selected as the WAC Player of the Year . She becomes the second player out of New Mexico State to sign a WNBA contract.

Here is the full training camp roster: