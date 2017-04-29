Cornerback Jalen Myrick is headed to warmer weather.

Myrick became the first Minnesota Gopher to be selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, taken with the No. 222 overall pick in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In four seasons with the Gophers, Myrick played in 47 games and collected 93 tackles, five interceptions and 26 passes defensed. He was the primary kick returner for most of his time in Minnesota, finishing his collegiate career with 1,052 kickoff return yards and three total touchdowns.

Jacksonville currently has A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft, as its starters at cornerback. The Jaguars were not shy about their need for the position in the offseason, signing Bouye to a five-year deal worth $67.5 million in free agency.

Myrick turned heads at the NFL combine when he ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.28 seconds. It was the fastest time recorded at the combine by a Big Ten player.

He was projected to go as high as a third-round pick, but the Jaguars were able to steal him in the seventh round.