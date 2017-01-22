HDM: Gophers hockey win streak ends at 7 after 5-3 loss to Wisconsin

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead after the first period, but then saw Wisconsin score four straight goals as the Gophers couldn’t rally, falling to the Badgers 5-3 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

The Gopher saw their seven-game win streak — longest since 2005-06 — come to an end.

Ryan Norman, Mike Szmatula and Justin Kloos scored for Minnesota, which is now 14-6-2 and 6-2-0-0 in the Big Ten. The Gophers had seven power-play opportunities in the game but could convert only one against Wisconsin (11-8-1, 4-2-0-0) .

Check out highlights from Saturday’s game:

