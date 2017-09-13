Minnesota to debut new Goldy Gopher helmet on Saturday
Coming off a dominant 41-14 win over Oregon State last weekend, P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota Gophers will head into Saturday’s matchup against Middle Tennessee with even more swagger.
They got a fresh new look. And it’s #Elite.
On Tuesday night, Fleck tweeted a video of his team gifting the University’s mascot, Goldy Gopher, with a birthday present: a brand new gold helmet the team will wear in its next game that features a head shot of the mascot on one side.
Celebrate Goldy’s Birthday with us this Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium!! We’re wearing Gold on Gold for @GoldytheGopher!! #RTB #HYPRR #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/Rce3Vwx5un
— P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) September 13, 2017
This will be the third different helmet the Gophers have worn in three games. They began the 2017 season against Buffalo wearing a maroon helmet and topped Oregon State while wearing a new white helmet. Both featured Fleck’s “Row the Boat” slogan on a stripe down the center.
Goldy has been the University’s mascot since the 1940s and has won three national mascot competitions, most recently for the 2016-17 school year.
