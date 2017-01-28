Miska strong in net as Bulldogs defeat Gophers

The Bulldogs beat the Gophers for their 16th win of the season.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers struck first, but goaltender Hunter Miska and his Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs prevailed 3-2 in the opening round of the North Star College Cup.

No. 6 Gophers outshot their inner-state rival 22-2 in the third period and 39-29 in the game, but nothing could get past Miska.

The freshman goaltender out of Stacy, Minn. stopped 37 Minnesota shots throughout the night. The Gophers will play No. 20 Bemidji State on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the tournament’s third-place game while the Bulldogs will face St. Cloud State at 7 p.m. for the event title.

Check out the best highlights from tonight’s game, which aired on FOX Sports North: