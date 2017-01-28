Miska strong in net as Bulldogs defeat Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers struck first, but goaltender Hunter Miska and his Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs prevailed 3-2 in the opening round of the North Star College Cup.

No. 6 Gophers outshot their inner-state rival 22-2 in the third period and 39-29 in the game, but nothing could get past Miska.

The freshman goaltender out of Stacy, Minn. stopped 37 Minnesota shots throughout the night. The Gophers will play No. 20 Bemidji State on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the tournament’s third-place game while the Bulldogs will face St. Cloud State at 7 p.m. for the event title.

Check out the best highlights from tonight’s game, which aired on FOX Sports North:

Brent Gates buries a power play goal! @GopherHockey up 1-0 pic.twitter.com/fajxiYANBM — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 28, 2017

RILEY TUFTE makes no mistake on a Gopher turnover. UMD ties it 1-1 pic.twitter.com/a6Py9l3J2Y — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 28, 2017

Alex Iafallo puts up a 5 on 3 power play goal! UMD leads 2-1 pic.twitter.com/ZLab1IPuz1 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 28, 2017

Avery Peterson on a breakaway makes it one more. @UMDHockey up 3-1 pic.twitter.com/hjSK8wrErQ — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 28, 2017

Hunter Miska shuts the door on a good Cammarata wrap around chance. @UMDHockey leads @GopherHockey 3-1 pic.twitter.com/iXjB9HWQoS — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 28, 2017