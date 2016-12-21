Midweek Stock Report: Rubio rounding into form

Every Wednesday, FOX Sports North takes a look at which athletes’ stock is trending up and whose is trending down.

In other words, who is making a meteoric rise, and who is quickly plummeting.

With that in mind, let’s “take stock” of the current sports scene in Minnesota, shall we?

Ricky Rubio, Wolves guard

Rubio matched a season high with 12 assists in the Wolves’ win over the Suns, including a home-run dish that Zach LaVine turned into an easy dunk. Head coach Tom Thibodeau says he isn’t sure which came first, his system adapting to Rubio or the other way around, but the flashy Spaniard is rounding into form for the Wolves. Rubio also played in his 300th career game; his 652 steals over that time are the sixth-most among those who played their 300th game in 1985-86 or later. Those above him: Alvin Robertson, Michael Jordan, Chris Paul, Mookie Blaylock and Ron Harper. The three right behind Rubio are familiar names as well: Allen Iverson, Tim Hardaway and Clyde Drexler. That’s some nice company to keep.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves center

Towns exploded for 41 points and 15 rebounds in a disappointing Wolves’ loss to the Rockets on Saturday, but his performance in a win over the Phoenix Suns was just as impressive. He scored 28 points and had another 15 boards, his 10th game with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds. Only three other players have made it to 10 before age 22: Dwight Howard, Tim Duncan and Shaq.

Devan Dubnyk, Wild goalie

Dubnyk picked up his NHL-leading fifth shutout on Tuesday night in a win over the Avalanche, his first blanking since Nov. 17, as he has helped Minnesota win eight consecutive games. Dubnyk also leads the league in goals-against average (1.55) and save percentage (.948).

Eric Staal, Wild center

Staal had three goals — two assists — in three games, raising his season total to 10 goals. Last season, he had 13 goals combined in 83 games with Carolina and the Rangers. Staal scored his three goals on just eight shots. His shooting percentage on the season is 11.2 percent, his best mark since 2012-13, when it was 11.8 percent.

Luke Kunin/Jordan Greenway, Wild prospects

Kunin and Greenway were both named to the U.S. World Junior team. Kunin was named Team USA’s captain for the World Junior Championship, which gets underway in Toronto later this month. Kunin leads Wisconsin in scoring 11 goals (17 points). Greenway has six goals (16 points) for Boston University.

Minnesota Vikings

Ugh. Enough said.

Adrian Peterson, Vikings running back

His return to action was not a good one — just 12 snaps and he fumbled in the red zone. Will he play in the final two games? Have we perhaps seen the last of Peterson in a Vikings uniform?