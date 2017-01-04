Every Wednesday, FOX Sports North takes a look at which athletes’ stock is trending up and whose is trending down.

In other words, who is making a meteoric rise, and who is quickly plummeting.

With that in mind, let’s “take stock” of the current sports scene in Minnesota, shall we?

WP

Sam Bradford, Vikings quarterback

Bradford had another solid game as Minnesota finished its season with a win over Chicago, completing 25 of 33 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Bradford set the NFL record for completion percentage in a season and was all but anointed the Vikings’ starter in 2017 by head coach Mike Zimmer.

Nate Mason, Gophers guard

In a win at then-No. 15 Purdue, the junior had 31 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, while making 11 of 18 shots (61.1 percent). Mason is just the third Big Ten player in the last 20 years to record 30 points and 10 assists in a game.

Shabazz Muhammad, Wolves forward

Muhammad has found his scoring touch lately, posting in double figures in three straight games and five of his last six. He had a season-high 22 points in the win over Milwaukee. Overall in four games last week, Muhammad averaged 12.3 points in just under 20 minutes per game, while making 52.9 percent of his field-goal attempts including 8 of 11 from 3 (72.7 percent).

Mikael Granlund, Wild center

Grandlund had two goals and two assists in Minnesota’s two games last week and was a plus-3. He already has 10 goals and 19 assists this season and is a plus-18, already closing in on his numbers from 2015-16 when he had a career-high 13 goals and 31 assists (and was a minus-12).

WP

Minnesota Gophers football

The program is right now, to be blunt, a total freaking mess.

Devyn Dubnyk, Wild goalie

The good life couldn’t last forever, we guess. Dubnyk allowed four goals to both the Islanders and Blue Jackets and had but an 84.9 percent save percentage. On the plus side, Dubnyk still leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.75) and save percentage (94.1 percent).