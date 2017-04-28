Lynx waive F Keyona Hayes

The Minnesota Lynx have waived forward Keyona Hayes. With the move, the Lynx training camp roster stands at 15 players.

Hayes, a 6-1 forward, signed with Minnesota on April 19 after averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in her senior campaign with the University of Miami.

She was named ACC All-Tournament Second Team after averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds in three ACC Tournament games. She finished her career at Miami in the top 10 of three all-time statistical rankings including tied for third in games played (129), fifth in field goal percentage (.511) and ninth in rebounding (754). Hayes finished with career averages of 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.