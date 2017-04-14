Lynx trade for draft rights to Chantel Osahor

The Minnesota Lynx have exchanged forwards with the Chicago Sky. The Lynx acquired the draft rights to Chantel Osahor, while sending Keisha Hampton to the Sky.

The 6-foot-2 Osahor was taken with the 21st overall pick in Thursday’s WNBA Draft by Chicago. Last season at the University of Washington she led the nation in rebounds per game (15.8) and double-doubles (30) and was second on the Huskies in points per game (15.8) and assists (140).

Osahor is just the second player in Washington history to reach 1,000 point and 1,000 rebounds.

Hampton played in 27 games for Minnesota last season, averaging 2.6 points, 0.4 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game.