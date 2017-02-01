The Minnesota Lynx are bringing in a two-time WNBA champion as they prepare to chase their third title in five years.

The Lynx signed free-agent forward Plenette Pierson on Wednesday, adding a 14-year veteran and former WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Originally drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2003, Pierson won titles with the Detroit Shock in 2006 and 2008, and has made three trips to the finals, averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 41 postseason games.

The move reunites Pierson with Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who was a Shock assistant from 2006-09.