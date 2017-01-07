Wolves-Wizards Twi-lights: Watch KAT’s monster windmill dunk

Karl-Anthony Towns' monster dunk in the first quarter was one of many Wolves highlights from tonight's game in DC.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Timberwolves lost to the Wizards, there were many highlights from the young team in the loss.

Andrew Wiggins was hot from the field, scoring 41 points. Oh, and Karl-Anthony Towns shook the Verizon Center in DC with his fastbreak windmill slam.

We’ll get you started with an interview with head coach Tom Thibodeau, where he talks about the Wolves’ trip to the White House: