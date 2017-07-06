Schedule, matchups announced for Hockey Day Minnesota 2018

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey and the St. Cloud Organizing Committee, Wednesday announced the date and schedule for the 12th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM) presented by Wells Fargo in front of a crowd of about 10,000 at “Summertime by George” in St. Cloud.

The telecast event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, and includes a full day of hockey programming beginning at 9 a.m.

“Hockey Day Minnesota 2018 promises to be another great celebration of the sport we all love,” Minnesota Wild president Matt Majka said. “The St. Cloud community will be a spectacular host for this event and we look forward to sharing the experience with hockey fans throughout the State of Hockey.”

“St. Cloud and all of Central Minnesota is thrilled to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2018 and kick off the day with our crosstown rivalry,” Brian Schoenborn, chair of the St. Cloud Organizing Committee, said. “We have been amazed by the outpouring of support for Hockey Day since we were announced as the host, and believe we will make the community, region and entire State of Hockey proud with what we have in store. We are taking Hockey Day to an entirely new level and are excited to share aspects of the weekend festival in the months to come.”

The broadcast lineup features a total of five live games taking place at three separate locations, two in St. Cloud and one in Saint Paul. Lake George in downtown St. Cloud will serve as the backdrop for three games being played on an outdoor rink constructed in Eastman Park. The outdoor games will feature the first-ever outdoor women’s college hockey game on Hockey Day when St. Cloud State faces cross-state rival University of Minnesota-Duluth. In outdoor boy’s high school hockey action, St. Cloud will play St. Cloud Cathedral and Centennial will play Moorhead.

“The excitement surrounding Hockey Day Minnesota seems to grow year after year, we are very much looking forward to highlighting the St. Cloud community and its great hockey tradition,” Mike Dimond, Senior Vice President and General Manager for FOX Sports North, said.

FOX Sports North will televise the men’s college hockey intra-state rivalry contest between Minnesota State University, Mankato and St. Cloud State University from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center near Lake George on the campus of St. Cloud State on FOX Sports North PLUS. The NHL takes the spotlight during primetime in a match-up featuring the Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at Xcel Energy Center.

Time Matchup Location 10 a.m. St. Cloud vs. St. Cloud Cathedral – boy’s Lake George 1 p.m. St. Cloud State. vs. Minnesota Duluth – women’s Lake George 4:30 p.m. Moorhead vs Centennial – boy’s Lake George 5 p.m. MSU, Mankato vs. St. Cloud State – men’s (FSN+) Herb Brooks National Hockey Center 8 p.m. Wild vs. Lightning Xcel Energy Center

The weekend will kick-off on Friday night with a girl’s high school hockey game between the St. Cloud Icebreakers and Sartell/Sauk Rapids at 6:30 p.m. followed by a St. Cloud State alumni hockey game. Ticket information and additional programming details for HDM 2018 will be announced at a later date.

Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the “State of Hockey.” It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as the host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016) and Stillwater (2017). For more information, visit wild.com/hockeyday.

