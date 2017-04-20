St. Cloud to host 12th annual Hockey Day Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with FOX Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, announced Wednesday that the city of St. Cloud will host the 12th annual Wells Fargo Hockey Day Minnesota 2018. The outdoor games will be played on a rink located at Eastman Park adjacent to Lake George in St. Cloud.

Details were announced as part of “Wild Live” on FOX Sports North. Host Tom Hanneman was on site to help present St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis with a custom “St. Cloud” No. 18 jersey. Additional details, including matchups and the official schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2018 will be announced later this year.

“We are excited for St. Cloud to host Wells Fargo Hockey Day Minnesota 2018,” Minnesota Wild Chief Operating Officer Matt Majka said. “Hockey is part of St. Cloud’s DNA. From the city’s outdoor recreational hockey rinks to their division I men’s and women’s hockey teams at St. Cloud State University, the community has demonstrated their excitement for hosting the next Hockey Day Minnesota.”

“Hockey Day is an exciting opportunity to celebrate St. Cloud and the legends and stories that comprise its 100-year hockey history,” Kleis said.

Said Hockey Day Minnesota 2018 Event Chair Brian Schoenborn: “We are thrilled to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2018! Sitting at the center of the State of Hockey, St. Cloud has a rich hockey history that is woven into the fabric of our community. People like Frank Brimsek, Herb Brooks, Bill Frantti, Brett Hedican, Matt Cullen, Craig Dahl, Nate Schmidt, Drew LeBlanc, Bob Motzko, and many others like them, have left their indelible mark here on the banks of the Mississippi. We are excited to welcome the entire State of Hockey to St. Cloud for Hockey Day 2018 and celebrate the great game we love, and its great people, in our great community.”

St. Cloud’s festivities will be part of a day-long television event broadcast on FOX Sports North, designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros. Proceeds of the event will benefit St. Cloud area youth hockey programs.

“St. Cloud has a rich hockey tradition at every level, we are looking forward to showcasing that tradition as part of the 12th annual Hockey Day Minnesota,” said Mike Dimond, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX Sports. “We’re excited for the opportunity to showcase yet another great Minnesota community.”

“We are honored to once again partner with the Minnesota Wild and FOX Sports North to sponsor Hockey Day Minnesota in the State of Hockey and look forward to next year’s event on the banks of Lake George in the great city of St. Cloud,” Wells Fargo’s Area President Jason Royce said.

Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016) and Stillwater (2017). For more information, visit http://www.wild.com/hockeyday.

