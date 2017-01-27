History of Minnesota Vikings in the Pro Bowl

When the Pro Bowl matchup between the NFC and AFC began in 1971, it featured a premier football game of the world’s best talent squaring off head-to-head.

That was the idea, anyway.

The Pro Bowl has gone through many changes, especially in the past few years, to try and make it more appealing to fans. The NFL ditched the classic NFC vs. AFC matchup from 2014-16, instilling a fantasy football-esque format where former NFL players served as team captains and picked their teams.

In 2017, the NFL will go back to the classic AFC vs. NFC format, and it brought back the Skills Challenge to catch the eye of a broader audience. Who doesn’t like watching grown men pelt dodgeballs at one another like it’s fifth grade recess?

Regardless of the bells and whistles to go along with the weekend, there’s still always a football game played. And if you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan, you’ve had pretty good reasons to watch the Pro Bowl the past few decades.

In fact, Minnesota is the only team to boast three Pro Bowl MVPs since 2000. Two future Hall of Famers, Randy Moss and Adrian Peterson, won the MVP award very early in their careers.

Peterson ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns — virtually unheard of in the Pro Bowl — after his rookie season. Randy Moss finished his second season in the NFL with nine catches for 212 yards and a score in the Pro Bowl.

Kyle Rudolph, who replaced an injured and aged Tony Gonzalez in the 2013 Pro Bowl, caught five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown — enough for the MVP recognition.

Besides Carter, Moss and Rudolph, the only Minnesota players with a touchdown reception in a Pro Bowl since the AFL-NFL merger are Bob Grim and Chuck Foreman.

VIKINGS RECEIVERS

YEAR PLAYER REC YDS TD 1971 Gene Washington 1 31 0 1972 Bob Grim 1 50 1 1973 John Gilliam 1 23 0 1974 Chuck Foreman 2 -2 0 1974 John Gilliam 1 14 0 1975 Chuck Foreman 2 30 0 1976 Chuck Foreman 5 48 1 1976 John Gilliam 2 21 0 1977 Sammy White 1 12 0 1978 Sammy White 2 20 0 1979 Ahmad Rashad 5 30 0 1981 Ahmad Rashad 1 9 0 1988 Steve Jordan 1 16 0 1989 Steve Jordan 2 23 0 1989 Anthony Carter 1 9 0 1990 Steve Jordan 1 37 0 1991 Steve Jordan 3 45 0 1994 Cris Carter 3 52 1 1995 Cris Carter 4 81 1 1996 Cris Carter 2 19 0 1997 Cris Carter 4 87 1 1998 Cris Carter 2 12 0 1999 Randy Moss 7 108 0 1999 Cris Carter 2 14 0 2000 Randy Moss 9 212 1 2000 Cris Carter 5 27 0 2001 Cris Carter 5 41 0 2002 Byron Chamberlain 2 22 0 2008 Tony Richardson 1 11 0 2013 Kyle Rudolph 5 122 1

As noted above, Adrian Peterson dominated the NFL Pro Bowl early in his career. His MVP performance in 2008 hasn’t been topped since. In fact, no running back has run for over 80 yards in the Pro Bowl since Peterson did it in 2011 (the record is 180 set by Marshall Faulk in 1995).

Peterson has played in six Pro Bowls in his career, and he holds the top four Vikings Pro Bowl rushing games since 1990 and three of the top four since 1971. He is the only Vikings player to score a rushing TD in a Pro Bowl since the AFC and NFC started meeting.

VIKINGS RUSHERS

YEAR PLAYER ATT YDS TD 1974 Chuck Foreman 11 14 0 1975 Chuck Foreman 10 38 0 1976 Chuck Foreman 13 85 0 1978 Chuck Foreman 6 24 0 1988 Anthony Carter 1 8 0 1999 Robert Smith 2 7 0 2003 Michael Bennett 2 17 0 2008 Adrian Peterson 16 129 2 2009 Adrian Peterson 8 48 1 2010 Adrian Peterson 3 17 0 2011 Adrian Peterson 14 80 1 2013 Adrian Peterson 5 13 0 2016 Adrian Peterson 5 4 0

Teddy Bridgewater was named to his first career Pro Bowl in 2016 when he replaced Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer. He played exceptionally well in the game, throwing for 129 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard strike to Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson. Bridgewater’s performance was the best a Vikings quarterback has played in the Pro Bowl since Daunte Culpepper’s 124-yard effort in 2005, which was also the last time a Minnesota QB appeared in the Pro Bowl.

Interestingly, the first Vikings quarterback to play in the Pro Bowl since the format change in 1971 was Tommy Kramer in 1987. Fran Tarkenton was named to Pro Bowls while with Minnesota, but didn’t play.

VIKINGS PASSERS

YEAR PLAYER PASSING YDS TD INT 1987 Tommy Kramer 8-13 78 0 0 1989 Wade Wilson 7-10 71 1 1 1995 Warren Moon 3-8 22 0 0 1998 Warren Moon 4-6 31 0 0 1999 Randall Cunningham 5-8 72 0 2 2001 Daunte Culpepper 4-7 72 1 1 2004 Daunte Culpepper 2-7 57 0 0 2005 Daunte Culpepper 9-15 124 0 1 2016 Teddy Bridgewater 6-8 129 2 1

For a complete list of Vikings who made the Pro Bowl — including offensive linemen, defensive players and kickers, please check out this list from pro-football-reference.com.