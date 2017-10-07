Gophers fall in overtime to UMD in season opener

DULUTH — The Minnesota men’s hockey team dropped a 4-3 overtime decision against Minnesota Duluth in the semifinals of the Ice Breaker Tournament Friday night at AMSOIL Arena.

UMD, last season’s NCAA runner-up, has won seven consecutive games against the Gophers, dating back to 2014.

Parker Mackay scored the game-winning goal 1:45 into the extra period to set up a championship match against Michigan Tech tomorrow. The Gophers and Union College will meet in the consolation at 4 p.m.

After Mikey Anderson opened the scoring for Duluth in the first period, the Gophers took a 2-1 edge in the second on goals by Tommy Novak and Scott Reedy.

The Bulldogs and Gophers combined to score three goals in the opening four minutes of the third.

UMD’s Riley Tufte scored off a power-play early to knot it at 2-2, before Jack Ramsey gave the Gophers a 3-2 lead 3:09 into the period.

Less than 40-seconds later, the Bulldogs tied it back up off a goal by Joey Anderson to send it into overtime.

Minnesota goaltender Eric Schierhorn finished with 40 saves on 44 shots while Bulldogs goalie Hunter Shepard stopped 18.