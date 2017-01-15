Gopher men’s hockey team sweeps Michigan at Mariucci Arena

For the second straight night, the Minnesota Gophers scored in first period’s final seconds to carry momentum into the intermission.

With the score tied 0-0 after almost 20 minutes of play, Minnesota senior forward Vinni Lettieri let a wrist shot loose and sent it past Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne’s five-hole to open up the game’s scoring.

Lettieri finds the net for @GopherHockey on the power play with seconds left in the 1st. Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/LOwlNhMvJipic.twitter.com/CVcBVgT38s — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 15, 2017

The Gophers waited almost another full period before striking again, this one coming from junior defenseman Ryan Collins.

Collins makes it 2-0 for @GopherHockey with a long range strike at the end of the 2nd. Watch now on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/LOwlNhMvJipic.twitter.com/sNaYC2eMc7 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 15, 2017

Lettieri lit the lamp again in the third period, unleashing a laser past Lavigne on a penalty shot.

A penalty shot goal by Lettieri puts @GopherHockey up 3-0 over @umichhockey in the 3rd. Watch now on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/LOwlNhMvJipic.twitter.com/IJjKTc9YNJ — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 15, 2017

Michigan, however, battled back in the third period when freshman forward Steven Merl tallied his first goal of the season.

Steven Merl gets the puck past Schierhorn to get @umichhockey on the board. Catch the game on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/LOwlNhMvJipic.twitter.com/Fu7WGvDmvi — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 15, 2017

The Wolverines had a chance to make it a one-goal game, but Minnesota goaltender Eric Schierhorn stopped the penalty shot and retained the Gophers’ commanding lead.

Schierhorn successfully challenges Warren on the penalty shot to keep it 3-1 @GopherHockey. Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/LOwlNhMvJipic.twitter.com/y1A90cX1jH — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 15, 2017

…But not for long. The Wolverines scored with just over five minutes to play, forcing Gopher fans to the edge of their seats.

The 4 on 4 goal from @umichhockey makes it a one goal game. @GopherHockey leads 3-2. Catch the game on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/LOwlNhMvJipic.twitter.com/tSXjv4rgYc — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 15, 2017

And Lettieri finds the open net to complete his hat trick: