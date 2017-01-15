Gopher men’s hockey team sweeps Michigan at Mariucci Arena

The Gophers earned their first Big Ten sweep of the year with a 4-2 win over Michigan.
For the second straight night, the Minnesota Gophers scored in first period’s final seconds to carry momentum into the intermission.

With the score tied 0-0 after almost 20 minutes of play, Minnesota senior forward Vinni Lettieri let a wrist shot loose and sent it past Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne’s five-hole to open up the game’s scoring.

The Gophers waited almost another full period before striking again, this one coming from junior defenseman Ryan Collins.

Lettieri lit the lamp again in the third period, unleashing a laser past Lavigne on a penalty shot.

Michigan, however, battled back in the third period when freshman forward Steven Merl tallied his first goal of the season.

The Wolverines had a chance to make it a one-goal game, but Minnesota goaltender Eric Schierhorn stopped the penalty shot and retained the Gophers’ commanding lead.

…But not for long. The Wolverines scored with just over five minutes to play, forcing Gopher fans to the edge of their seats.

And Lettieri finds the open net to complete his hat trick: