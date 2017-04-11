FOX Sports North announces Wild first-round playoff coverage

FOX Sports North announced Tuesday that it will televise Games 1, 2 and 4 of the first round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup series between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. All telecasts will include a 1-hour Wild Live pregame show, as well as extended postgame coverage. Television and live streaming coverage on FOX Sports GO begins Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Anthony LaPanta will call the play-by-play alongside analyst Mike Greenlay, with Kevin Gorg reporting.

Games 2 and 4 will also be available on FOX Sports Wisconsin.

All games will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. To stream games, users will need to verify credentials by signing in with their pay-TV provider’s user ID and password.

The broadcast schedule for Games 5, 6 and 7 are still TBA.

Minnesota Wild Playoff Telecast Schedule on FOX Sports North:

Game 1: Wednesday, April 12

7:30 p.m.: Wild Live presented by CenturyLink

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Wild Live presented by CenturyLink

Game 2: Friday, April 14

6 p.m.: Wild Live presented by CenturyLink

7 p.m.: Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Wild Live presented by CenturyLink

Game 3: Sunday, April 16

1 p.m.: Wild Live presented by CenturyLink

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19

7:30 p.m.: Wild Live presented by CenturyLink

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis

Wild Live presented by CenturyLink

