Matchups and date announced for 2017 Hockey Day Minnesota

FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey and the Stillwater Organizing Committee, today announced the date and schedule for the 11th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM) presented by Wells Fargo. The telecast event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, and includes a full day of hockey programming beginning at 9 a.m.

The broadcast lineup features a total of five games taking place at three separate locations. The Stillwater Lift Bridge will serve as the backdrop for three high school games being played on an outdoor rink constructed in downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park, along the shores of the St Croix River. The outdoor games will feature some of the top boys high school hockey programs in the state, including Thief River Falls vs. Mahtomedi, Eden Prairie vs. Stillwater as well as a girls matchup between Minnetonka and Stillwater.

FOX Sports North will televise the border battle between the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers and University of Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey game from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The NHL takes the spotlight during primetime in a match-up featuring the Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks from Xcel Energy Center.

Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 Games on FOX Sports North

FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Wild will celebrate “100 Days until Hockey Day Minnesota” on Thursday, Oct. 13 – the same day of the Wild’s regular-season home opener. Details and plans to be announced at a later date.

Ticket information and additional programming details for HDM 2017 will also be announced at a later date.

Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the “State of Hockey.” It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as the host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015) and Duluth (2016). For more information, visit FOXSportsNorth.com/hockeyday or Wild.com/HockeyDay.