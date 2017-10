FOX Sports North announces 2017-18 college hockey broadcast schedule

FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), announced an extensive 2017-18 television schedule that includes Minnesota State University, St. Cloud State University, the University of Minnesota Duluth, the University of Minnesota, the University of North Dakota and the University of Wisconsin.

College hockey on FOX Sports North begins this Friday, Oct. 6, with a match-up between the University of Wisconsin and Ohio State University at 7 p.m.

The 37-game television schedule includes several highly-anticipated match-ups between some of Minnesota’s top programs and features a number of women’s games, including the WCHA Women’s Final Faceoff Championship.

Two in-state rivalries will take the stage on Saturday, Jan. 20 as part of the regional sports network’s 12th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota event. The women from Minnesota Duluth take on St. Cloud State at 1 p.m. and the Minnesota State men challenge host school St. Cloud State at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports North PLUS.

A total of 23 telecasts will be presented on FOX Sports North PLUS. All games televised on FOX Sports North also will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO.