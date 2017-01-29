Eric Schierhorn records shutout in Gophers win

Minnesota Gophers goaltender Eric Schierhorn stopped all 25 Bemidji State shots to record his fifth shutout of the season and the seventh of his career in a 4-0 win for Minnesota.

Junior forward Leon Bristedt opened the game’s scoring with his first-period goal, followed with a goal by sophomore forward Ryan Norman. Senior forwards Taylor Cammarata and Justin Kloos scored as well to round out the 4-0 win.

The No. 6 Gophers, after losing to UMD last night, earned the third-place honor in the North Star College Cup with the win. They move on to 15-7-2 overall, while the No. 20 Beavers travel back to Bemidji 16-11-3 overall. Bemidji State has now lost four of its last five games.

Check out the best highlights from tonight’s game, including all four goals, below:

Leon Bristedt catches a rebound off back boards for a @GopherHockey 1-0 lead over @BSUBeaversMHKY pic.twitter.com/eXOLN0SFzO — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 28, 2017

Huge point blank chance by @GopherHockey Leon Bristedt matched by an even better @BSUBeaversMHKY Michael Bitzer save. pic.twitter.com/M4YyVT34sT — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 28, 2017

Ryan Norman buries a power play goal on a beauty tic-tac-toe cycle play. @GopherHockey leads 2-0 over @BSUBeaversMHKY pic.twitter.com/aUcPniGKTM — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 28, 2017

Taylor Cammarata strikes on the power play. @GopherHockey make it 3-0 over @BSUBeaversMHKY pic.twitter.com/Ncd2rZXyOx — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 29, 2017