‘Da Beauty League’ returns for sophomore season
Da beauties are back.
Da Beauty League — a four-on-four summer hockey league that brings together some of the state’s top pro and amateur hockey talent — returns on Wednesday, July 12 for its sophomore season.
Based out of Edina’s Braemar Arena, the star-studded beer league debuted last summer and features a who’s who of Minnesota-based hockey talent.
The action runs through Wednesday, Aug. 23, while each session features three games scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m., 6:35 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in July and every Monday and Wednesday in August.
Dustin Byfuglien (Winnipeg Jets), Ryan McDonagh (New York Rangers), Alex Goligoski (Arizona Coyotes), Drew Stafford (free agent), Paul Martin (San Jose Sharks) and Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) will captain this year’s teams.
They’ll be joined by a roster of players that features both NHL veterans and rising stars, including Woodbury native and Stanley Cup-winner Jake Guentzel, former Gophers star Nick Bjugstad and former Minnesota Wild forward Stephane Veilleux.
The group will once again play for the John Scott Cup, a keg-like trophy and “big mug of prestige” named for the retired NHL enforcer, who became an unlikely All-Star in 2016 after winning the league’s fan vote.
Scott will once again serve as the league’s honorary commissioner and is “a true beauty,” according to Da Beauty League’s website.
The league has been rolling out this year’s roster via Twitter, and has confirmed that the following players will take part this year:
|Player
|Current Team
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg Jets
|Ryan McDonagh
|New York Rangers
|Alex Goligoski
|Arizona Coyotes
|Nate Schmidt
|Washington Capitals
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Kyle Rau
|Minnesota Wild
|Matt Hendricks
|Edmonton Oilers
|Tyler Pitlick
|Edmonton Oilers
|Brady Skjei
|New York Rangers
|Anders Lee
|New York Islanders
|Nick Bjugstad
|Florida Panthers
|Brock Nelson
|New York Islanders
|Charlie Lindgren
|Montreal Canadiens
|Hudson Fasching
|Buffalo Sabres
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver Canucks
|Paul Martin
|San Jose Sharks
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota Wild
|Drew Stafford
|Free Agent
|Erik Haula
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Nick Leddy
|New York Islanders
|Aaron Ness
|Washington Capitals
|Jake Gardiner
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Adam Wilcox
|Florida Panthers
|Justin Kloos
|Minnesota Wild
|Mike Reilly
|Minnesota Wild
|Danny Kristo
|Dinamo Riga (Latvia)
|Jordan Schmaltz
|St. Louis Blues
|Thomas Vanek
|Florida Panthers
|James Van Riemsdyk
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Trevor Van Riemsdyk
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Seth Helgeson
|New Jersey Devils
|Vinni Lettieri
|New York Rangers
|Taylor Chorney
|Washington Capitals
|Travis Boyd
|Washington Capitals
|Chris Butler
|St. Louis Blues
|Nick Jensen
|Detroit Red Wings
|Stephane Veilleux
|Minnesota Wild
|Nate Prosser
|Free Agent
|Stu Bickel
|San Diego Gulls
|Jake Bischoff
|New York Islanders
