Cuddyer, MacPhail elected to Twins Hall of Fame

Former player Michael Cuddyer and World Series architect Andy MacPhail have been elected as members of the Minnesota Twins 2017 Hall of Fame class.

Cuddyer was a first-round pick (ninth overall) of the Twins in 1997 and spent 11 seasons in Minnesota, from 2001-11.

In 1,138 career games with the Twins, Cuddyer batted .272 with 141 home runs, 606 runs and 580 RBI. Cuddyer ranks ninth all-time in Twins history in doubles, with 333, and is also 10th in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Cuddyer played on six Minnesota teams which won the AL Central Division and was an All-Star in 2011. In 19 American League Division Series games, Cuddyer hit .306 with two homers.

Truly honored to be inducted into the @Twins HOF along with Andy Macphail! No way 140 characters is enough to express my emotions! — Michael Cuddyer (@mcuddy23) January 27, 2017

MacPhail spent 10 seasons in the Twins’ front office. He was named general manager in 1985 and hired Tom Kelly as manager, the first step to building a team which won the World Series in 1987 and 1991.

In 1991, MacPhail was named the Executive of the Year by The Sporting News.

The inductions will take place during Hall of Fame Weekend at Target Field Aug. 19-20.