Boudreau, Suter, Dubnyk to represent Wild at NHL All-Star Weekend

Head coach Bruce Boudreau, goaltender Devan Dubnyk and defenseman Ryan Suter will represent the Minnesota Wild at the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend, Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.

In his first season as head coach of the Wild, Boudreau has done nothing but set records.

After leading his team to a 25-9-5 record that included a franchise-best 12-game winning streak, Boudreau has officially become the first head coach to represent the Wild at an All-Star Weekend.

Dubnyk, only three years removed from being a backup goaltender in Arizona, has been named to the All-Star lineup for the second consecutive year.

“It’s an honor. It was a lot of fun last year and you want to keep putting yourself in a position to be able to go,” Dubnyk said. Of the notoriously high-scoring game, he jokingly added, “Let’s see if I can keep it under a goal every two minutes.”

Suter will return for the first time since 2015, making it the first time in franchise history that the Wild will have three representatives at the All-Star Weekend.

“It’s exciting. It has a lot to do with our team,” Suter said. “Our team is playing well and we’re able to go represent the team.”

The last time multiple Wild players participated in the All-Star Weekend was 2011, when Brent Burns and Martin Havlat starred for Minnesota.

The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL’s four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, Nashville’s P.K. Subban and Montreal’s Carey Price already were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.