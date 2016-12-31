Brent Gates Jr. scores a hat trick in Gophers’ 5-1 win
The Minnesota Golden Gophers hockey team beat up Mercyhurst 5-1 in the 26th annual Mariucci Classic.
Minnesota got off to a quick start with two power play goals in the first period from Brent Gates Jr., including a highlight-worthy backhander to open up the night’s scoring.
But the sophomore from Grand Rapids, Michigan wasn’t finished. He added another goal in the third to complete his first career hat trick in maroon and gold.
Minnesota outshot Mercyhurst 30-28 in the victory.
The Gophers improve to 10-5-2 overall. They go on to face the University of Massachusetts tomorrow night in the Mariucci Classic final, after UMass beat Alabama-Huntsville 2-1 in overtime.
Check out all the best highlights from the Gophers’ big win below:
