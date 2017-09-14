FOX Sports North, Wild announce 2017-18 telecast schedule
FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Wild announced the telecast schedule for the 2017 -18 season Thursday. Coverage begins on Saturday, Oct. 7 as the Wild take on Carolina. The home opener broadcast on Oct. 14 will feature a one-hour edition of Wild Live beginning at 6 p.m.
All Wild games televised on FOX Sports North will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO.
FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.
FOX Sports North’s 70-game schedule includes 33 games from Xcel Energy Center and 37 on the road this season. A total of thirteen telecasts will be presented on FOX Sports North PLUS.
The regional sports network will also televise two preseason games during the month of September.
Minnesota Wild telecasts on FOX Sports North will feature play-by-play announcer Anthony LaPanta, color analyst Mike Greenlay and reporter Kevin Gorg. Audra Martin will host Wild Live presented by CenturyLink before and after every game with analysis from Wes Walz, Tom Chorske and Ben Clymer.
FOX Sports North debuts a half hour special, Wild Season Preview at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Becoming Wild presented by Toyota also returns with a new season premiering Saturday, Oct. 14, immediately following the Wild Live postgame show.
FOX Sports North reaches nearly 2 million homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year.
A total of 66 games will be simulcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin, extending the team’s reach to an additional 1.5 million homes.
2017-18 Minnesota Wild — FOX Sports North broadcast schedule
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Time
|Sept. 21
|Thursday
|Preseason-Winnipeg
|7 p.m.**
|Sept. 23
|Saturday
|Preseason-Colorado
|5 p.m. +
|Oct. 7
|Saturday
|at Carolina
|6 p.m. *
|Oct. 12
|Thursday
|at Chicago
|7:30 p.m. *
|Oct. 14
|Saturday
|Columbus
|7 p.m. *
|Oct. 20
|Friday
|at Winnipeg
|7 p.m. +**
|Oct. 21
|Saturday
|at Calgary
|9 p.m. **
|Oct. 24
|Tuesday
|Vancouver
|7 p.m. *
|Oct. 26
|Thursday
|NY Islanders
|7 p.m. *
|Oct. 28
|Saturday
|Pittsburgh
|7 p.m. *
|Oct. 31
|Tuesday
|Winnipeg
|7 p.m. **
|Nov. 2
|Thursday
|Montreal
|7 p.m. *
|Nov. 4
|Saturday
|Chicago
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 6
|Monday
|at Boston
|6 p.m. *
|Nov. 8
|Wednesday
|at Toronto
|6 p.m. +*
|Nov. 9
|Thursday
|at Montreal
|6 p.m. *
|Nov. 11
|Saturday
|at Philadelphia
|6 p.m. **
|Nov. 14
|Tuesday
|Philadelphia
|7 p.m. *
|Nov. 16
|Thursday
|Nashville
|7 p.m. **
|Nov. 18
|Saturday
|at Washington
|6:30 p.m. **
|Nov. 20
|Monday
|New Jersey
|7 p.m. +**
|Nov. 22
|Wednesday
|at Buffalo
|6 p.m. **
|Nov. 24
|Friday
|Colorado
|3 p.m. *
|Nov. 25
|Saturday
|at St. Louis
|7 p.m. **
|Nov. 27
|Monday
|at Winnipeg
|7 p.m. *
|Nov. 30
|Thursday
|Las Vegas
|7 p.m. **
|Dec. 2
|Saturday
|St. Louis
|5 p.m. **
|Dec. 8
|Friday
|at Anaheim
|9 p.m. **
|Dec. 10
|Sunday
|at San Jose
|8 p.m. +*
|Dec. 12
|Tuesday
|Calgary
|7 p.m. +*
|Dec. 14
|Thursday
|Toronto
|7 p.m. *
|Dec. 16
|Saturday
|Edmonton
|1 p.m. *
|Dec. 17
|Sunday
|at Chicago
|6 p.m. *
|Dec. 19
|Tuesday
|at Ottawa
|6 p.m. **
|Dec. 22
|Friday
|at Florida
|6:30 p.m. **
|Dec. 23
|Saturday
|at Tampa Bay
|6 p.m. **
|Dec. 27
|Wednesday
|Dallas
|7 p.m. +*
|Dec. 30
|Saturday
|at Nashville
|7 p.m. *
|Jan. 2
|Tuesday
|Florida
|7 p.m. *
|Jan. 4
|Thursday
|Buffalo
|7 p.m. *
|Jan. 6
|Saturday
|at Colorado
|8 p.m. +**
|Jan. 9
|Tuesday
|Calgary
|7 p.m. *
|Jan. 13
|Saturday
|Winnipeg
|6 p.m. *
|Jan. 14
|Sunday
|Vancouver
|6 p.m. *
|Jan. 20
|Saturday
|Tampa Bay
|8 p.m. **
|Jan. 22
|Monday
|Ottawa
|7 p.m. **
|Jan. 25
|Thursday
|at Pittsburgh
|6 p.m. *
|Jan. 30
|Tuesday
|at Columbus
|6 p.m. *
|Feb. 3
|Saturday
|at Dallas
|7 p.m. *
|Feb. 8
|Thursday
|Arizona
|7 p.m. *
|Feb. 10
|Saturday
|Chicago
|7 p.m. **
|Feb. 13
|Tuesday
|NY Rangers
|7 p.m. +**
|Feb. 15
|Thursday
|Washington
|7 p.m. **
|Feb. 17
|Saturday
|Anaheim
|1 p.m. *
|Feb. 19
|Monday
|at NY Islanders
|12 p.m. *
|Feb. 22
|Thursday
|at New Jersey
|6 p.m. *
|Feb. 23
|Friday
|at NY Rangers
|6 p.m. +**
|Feb. 25
|Sunday
|San Jose
|7 p.m. *
|March 1
|Thursday
|at Arizona
|8 p.m. *
|March 2
|Friday
|at Colorado
|8 p.m. **
|March 6
|Tuesday
|Carolina
|7 p.m. *
|March 9
|Friday
|at Vancouver
|9 p.m. **
|March 10
|Saturday
|at Edmonton
|9 p.m. *
|March16
|Friday
|at Las Vegas
|9 p.m. *
|March 17
|Saturday
|at Arizona
|8 p.m. **
|March 24
|Saturday
|Nashville
|7 p.m. +*
|March 27
|Tuesday
|at Nashville
|7 p.m. *
|March 31
|Saturday
|at Dallas
|7 p.m. +*
|April 2
|Monday
|Edmonton
|7 p.m. *
|April 4
|Wednesday
|at Anaheim
|9 p.m. *
|April 5
|Thursday
|at Los Angeles
|9:30 p.m. +**
|April 7
|Saturday
|at San Jose
|9:30 p.m. *
+ airs on FOX Sports North PLUS
* FOX Sports Wisconsin simulcast
** FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS simulcast
All times Central, Schedule subject to change
