FOX Sports North, Wild announce 2017-18 telecast schedule

FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Wild announced the telecast schedule for the 2017 -18 season Thursday. Coverage begins on Saturday, Oct. 7 as the Wild take on Carolina. The home opener broadcast on Oct. 14 will feature a one-hour edition of Wild Live beginning at 6 p.m.

All Wild games televised on FOX Sports North will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO.

FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

FOX Sports North’s 70-game schedule includes 33 games from Xcel Energy Center and 37 on the road this season. A total of thirteen telecasts will be presented on FOX Sports North PLUS.

The regional sports network will also televise two preseason games during the month of September.

Minnesota Wild telecasts on FOX Sports North will feature play-by-play announcer Anthony LaPanta, color analyst Mike Greenlay and reporter Kevin Gorg. Audra Martin will host Wild Live presented by CenturyLink before and after every game with analysis from Wes Walz, Tom Chorske and Ben Clymer.

FOX Sports North debuts a half hour special, Wild Season Preview at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Becoming Wild presented by Toyota also returns with a new season premiering Saturday, Oct. 14, immediately following the Wild Live postgame show.

FOX Sports North reaches nearly 2 million homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year.

A total of 66 games will be simulcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin, extending the team’s reach to an additional 1.5 million homes.

2017-18 Minnesota Wild — FOX Sports North broadcast schedule

Date Day Opponent Time Sept. 21 Thursday Preseason-Winnipeg 7 p.m.** Sept. 23 Saturday Preseason-Colorado 5 p.m. + Oct. 7 Saturday at Carolina 6 p.m. * Oct. 12 Thursday at Chicago 7:30 p.m. * Oct. 14 Saturday Columbus 7 p.m. * Oct. 20 Friday at Winnipeg 7 p.m. +** Oct. 21 Saturday at Calgary 9 p.m. ** Oct. 24 Tuesday Vancouver 7 p.m. * Oct. 26 Thursday NY Islanders 7 p.m. * Oct. 28 Saturday Pittsburgh 7 p.m. * Oct. 31 Tuesday Winnipeg 7 p.m. ** Nov. 2 Thursday Montreal 7 p.m. * Nov. 4 Saturday Chicago 7 p.m. Nov. 6 Monday at Boston 6 p.m. * Nov. 8 Wednesday at Toronto 6 p.m. +* Nov. 9 Thursday at Montreal 6 p.m. * Nov. 11 Saturday at Philadelphia 6 p.m. ** Nov. 14 Tuesday Philadelphia 7 p.m. * Nov. 16 Thursday Nashville 7 p.m. ** Nov. 18 Saturday at Washington 6:30 p.m. ** Nov. 20 Monday New Jersey 7 p.m. +** Nov. 22 Wednesday at Buffalo 6 p.m. ** Nov. 24 Friday Colorado 3 p.m. * Nov. 25 Saturday at St. Louis 7 p.m. ** Nov. 27 Monday at Winnipeg 7 p.m. * Nov. 30 Thursday Las Vegas 7 p.m. ** Dec. 2 Saturday St. Louis 5 p.m. ** Dec. 8 Friday at Anaheim 9 p.m. ** Dec. 10 Sunday at San Jose 8 p.m. +* Dec. 12 Tuesday Calgary 7 p.m. +* Dec. 14 Thursday Toronto 7 p.m. * Dec. 16 Saturday Edmonton 1 p.m. * Dec. 17 Sunday at Chicago 6 p.m. * Dec. 19 Tuesday at Ottawa 6 p.m. ** Dec. 22 Friday at Florida 6:30 p.m. ** Dec. 23 Saturday at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. ** Dec. 27 Wednesday Dallas 7 p.m. +* Dec. 30 Saturday at Nashville 7 p.m. * Jan. 2 Tuesday Florida 7 p.m. * Jan. 4 Thursday Buffalo 7 p.m. * Jan. 6 Saturday at Colorado 8 p.m. +** Jan. 9 Tuesday Calgary 7 p.m. * Jan. 13 Saturday Winnipeg 6 p.m. * Jan. 14 Sunday Vancouver 6 p.m. * Jan. 20 Saturday Tampa Bay 8 p.m. ** Jan. 22 Monday Ottawa 7 p.m. ** Jan. 25 Thursday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. * Jan. 30 Tuesday at Columbus 6 p.m. * Feb. 3 Saturday at Dallas 7 p.m. * Feb. 8 Thursday Arizona 7 p.m. * Feb. 10 Saturday Chicago 7 p.m. ** Feb. 13 Tuesday NY Rangers 7 p.m. +** Feb. 15 Thursday Washington 7 p.m. ** Feb. 17 Saturday Anaheim 1 p.m. * Feb. 19 Monday at NY Islanders 12 p.m. * Feb. 22 Thursday at New Jersey 6 p.m. * Feb. 23 Friday at NY Rangers 6 p.m. +** Feb. 25 Sunday San Jose 7 p.m. * March 1 Thursday at Arizona 8 p.m. * March 2 Friday at Colorado 8 p.m. ** March 6 Tuesday Carolina 7 p.m. * March 9 Friday at Vancouver 9 p.m. ** March 10 Saturday at Edmonton 9 p.m. * March16 Friday at Las Vegas 9 p.m. * March 17 Saturday at Arizona 8 p.m. ** March 24 Saturday Nashville 7 p.m. +* March 27 Tuesday at Nashville 7 p.m. * March 31 Saturday at Dallas 7 p.m. +* April 2 Monday Edmonton 7 p.m. * April 4 Wednesday at Anaheim 9 p.m. * April 5 Thursday at Los Angeles 9:30 p.m. +** April 7 Saturday at San Jose 9:30 p.m. *

+ airs on FOX Sports North PLUS

* FOX Sports Wisconsin simulcast

** FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS simulcast

All times Central, Schedule subject to change