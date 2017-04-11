Wild vs. Blues playoff series: Players, storylines to watch

Head coach Bruce Boudreau

Boudreau's struggles in Game 7s are well documented, but so is his winning pedigree. In nine full seasons as an NHL head coach Boudreau has been to the playoffs nine times, and at .658 has the best points percentage of any head coach in league history (minimum three seasons). It's hard to pin a streak like Boudreau's on the coach himself, and with a deep roster as well as strong goaltending, this could be the team that gets him over the hump.