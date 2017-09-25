Upon Further Review: Vikings vs. Buccaneers

When the news began to break Friday morning, that Sam Bradford wouldn't play, that he'd be visiting with Dr. James Andrews, that his twice-reconstructed knee was still in pain, the Minnesota Vikings' season seemed to be hanging in the balance.

Vikings fans went through all five stages of grief in a single afternoon.

Plans that only a desperate fanbase could hatch were hatched: Teddy Bridgewater would return midseason to save the day. Perhaps Tony Romo could be coaxed out of his spot in the booth.

Enter, Case Keenum.

A week after turning in a performance so uninspiring the entire season seemed lost, the 29-year-old journeyman looked like a seasoned gunslinger, completing 25 of his 33 passing attempts for 369 yards and three touchdowns and leading the Vikings to a 34-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Keenum appeared to be totally in sync with his receivers, hitting Stefon Diggs eight times for 173 yards and two touchdowns, while connecting five times with Adam Thielen for 98 yards.

The Vikings' defense responded to Keenum and the offense's ability to sustain drives, intercepting Jameis Winston three times and holding receiver Mike Evans to just 67 yards.