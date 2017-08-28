Man, how about Game of Thrones finale?

I really couldn't believe how --

Oh. Right. Never mind. Football.

The Vikings eked out a preseason win over the San Francisco 49ers thanks to backup Taylor Heinicke's last-second heroics, but the performance of their starters raised questions across the board.

Sam Bradford looked sharp when he was upright, completing 17 passes on 21 attempts for 134 yards, but an atypically sloppy showing by receiver Stefon Diggs and a lack of cohesion on the offensive line were even more notable than their quarterback's effectiveness.

On the other side of the ball the Vikings struggled against Kyle Shanahan's new-look 49ers offense.

Brian Hoyer marched down the field in the first quarter, completing his first nine passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Read on for our thoughts on the game, because you probably missed it, which is fine.