A week after demolishing the New Orleans Saints in primetime, the Minnesota Vikings' offense is staring down an uncertain future.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum drew the start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers after news broke early in the week that Sam Bradford was experiencing swelling in his surgically-repaired left knee.

He did little to calm the nerves of anxious Vikings fans in his Minnesota debut, completing 20 passes on 37 attempts for 167 yards and no touchdowns in a 26-9 loss.

Bradford's absence was felt everywhere.

Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen were held to a combined 71 receiving yards, while rookie running back Dalvin Cook rushed 12 times for 64 yards.

The defense held up in plenty of ways -- the Steelers went just 3-for-13 on third-down conversions, while Xavier Rhodes held one of the league's best receivers in check -- but the offense looked entirely out of sync after putting on a clinic in Week 1.

Head coach Mike Zimmer didn't do much to clarify the situation after the game. Bradford, it seems, is both fine and not fine.

"Sam is fine. He might play one game from now, he might play six weeks from now," Zimmer said. "Either way, he's fine."

They'd better hope so.