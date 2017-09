The Minnesota Vikings officially inducted Randy Moss into the Ring of Honor at halftime of Monday night’s season-opening game, but they’d been paying tribute to Moss all night long.

Especially on the field.

Minnesota’s passing attack looked reminiscent of those Moss-led teams almost two decades ago, as wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen combined to catch 16 passes for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Vikings’ 29-19 eye-opening win over the New Orleans Saints.

The sellout crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium was treated to an offensive performance not foreseen by many, especially after a dismal effort by the first stringers during the preseason. On Monday night, though --when it counted -- the offensive line protected Sam Bradford. A unit consisting of two free agents, a rookie and two former centers playing at guard pushed around the Saints’ front seven.

Drew Brees and his Saints offense were held in check for most of the night. The Vikings’ defense was dominant despite tallying just one sack – courtesy of Everson Griffen -- and zero turnovers. Minnesota shined most when the Saints were in the red zone. The Saints were inside the Vikings’ 10-yard line on four different possessions: Three ended in field goals, and the last one finished with a meaningless Brees touchdown pass that made it a two-possession game with under two minutes to play.