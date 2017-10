Soldier Field has been giving the Minnesota Vikings fits for the last two decades, no matter how horrific the Chicago Bears become.

Last year’s 20-10 loss at Soldier Field to Chicago – which would win only three games and was 1-7 after that victory over Minnesota -- signified the freefall of a once-undefeated Vikings team. Even the Brett Favre-led 2009 Vikings lost in overtime in the Windy City.

But on Monday night, that was not the case. The Vikings defense forced two turnovers, spoiling the debut of Chicago’s rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and backup Case Keenum took the reins at quarterback just before halftime to lead the Vikings to a 20-17 win over the Bears.

The Soldier Field scaries might be officially in the rearview mirror.

It was a painful first half to watch. Quarterback Sam Bradford was making his first start after missing the last three weeks with lingering soreness in his left knee. By Minnesota’s second drive, it was obvious the knee was bothering him and is a significant concern for his long-term health. Bradford was pulled before the Vikings’ last possession of the first half.

Keenum got the call and went 17 of 21 for 140 yards and a touchdown the rest of the way. Keenum’s touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph in the third quarter was revered by a brilliant “duck, duck, gray duck” celebration that spiraled Twitter into a debate on whether the game is called “duck, duck, gray duck” or “duck, duck, goose.”

We know the correct answer in Minnesota.

