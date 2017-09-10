Upon Further Review: Gophers at Oregon State

Sometimes you're the fly, sometimes the windshield. There's no doubt who got splat in Corvallis, Ore.

Minnesota has been on the wrong side of beatdowns often enough, but against Oregon State it was the Gophers who did the punishing, thrashing the Beavers 48-14 -- and on the road, no less.

The Gophers started out quickly, taking a 17-0 lead then, after withstanding a short Oregon State volley, ran away with things with a dominating second half.

Oregon State was outclassed in every phase of the game and looked more like a floundering mid-major than a Power 5 school. Some of it was self-inflicted, but Minnesota had a lot to do with it as well.

Minnesota ran for 253 yards -- or more than Oregon State had in the entire game, holding the Beavers to 225 total yards. The Gophers threw only eight passes -- two in the second half -- although one was another Conor Rhoda touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson, in which Johnson did most of the work outrunning the opposition to the end zone. The 67-yard TD was the longest scoring pass for Minnesota since 2007.

The Gophers then pounded Oregon State into submission, on both sides of the ball, to make P.J. Fleck the first Minnesota head coach to start his head coaching career with a 2-0 record since 1954.

