Things had gone well for P.J. Fleck and Minnesota in the first three games under the new head coach. Playing at home and against a Maryland team forced to use its third starting quarterback, things were supposed to remain the same.

Not so fast.

In a back-and-forth game, Maryland's late, fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown was the difference as the Gophers fell 31-24, handing Fleck his first defeat as Minnesota boss.

Minnesota has been a ground-and-pound team, but the Gophers were outrushed by the Terrapins 262-80.

Minnesota also made too many mistakes, the final ones coming at the end as the Gophers needed a touchdown to tie. Shannon Brooks allowed a pooch kickoff to bounce past him; he chased the ball down but was tackled at the four. Three plays later, Maryland's J.C. Jackson stepped in front of Gophers wide receiver Eric Carter for an interception to seal Minnesota's fate.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):