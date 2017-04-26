Twins’ Santana trending up, so why not #SMELLBASEBALL?

Ervin Santana (↑ UP)

Two more starts last week for the Twins ace and two more stellar performances. In a no-decision against Cleveland, Santana allowed one run on four hits in six innings. Then Tuesday, he again allowed just four hits and one run -- this time in seven innings -- in a win at Texas. On the season, Santana is 4-0 in his five starts with a 0.77 ERA and .116 opponent batting average. It is the first time in Twins history that a pitcher had an ERA below 1.00 after his first five starts. What else does a guy have to do to get #SMELLBASEBALL trending?