Twins’ Santana trending up, so why not #SMELLBASEBALL?

Two more starts last week for the Twins ace and two more stellar performances. In a no-decision against Cleveland, Santana allowed one run on four hits in six innings. Then Tuesday, he again allowed just four hits and one run -- this time in seven innings -- in a win at Texas. On the season, Santana is 4-0 in his five starts with a 0.77 ERA and .116 opponent batting average. It is the first time in Twins history that a pitcher had an ERA below 1.00 after his first five starts. What else does a guy have to do to get #SMELLBASEBALL trending?
Eddie Rosario (↑ UP)
The Minnesota Twins outfielder enters Wednesday's game on an eight-game hitting streak, which matches his career high, and has a 12-game on-base streak. In the past week, Rosario batted .304 with two home runs in Minnesota's six games.
Adalberto Mejia (↓ DOWN)
Mejia had a great spring leading the young left-hander to make Minnesota's rotation as the No. 5 starter. But in three starts, Mejia couldn't make it out of the third inning twice, including Saturday vs. Detroit. After getting roughed up in 2 2/3 innings (5 hits, 3 walks, 3 runs), Mejia was sent back to Triple-A for more seasoning. On the plus side, he did have 10 strikeouts in his 9 1/3 innings, including six against Detroit, so there's some hope for the future.
P.J. Fleck (↑ UP)
The Gophers head football coach has been seen parading around the Minnesota sports scene since he was hired on Jan. 6. He made an appearance at Target Field over the weekend and threw out the first pitch to fellow Minnesota coach Paul Molitor. Watch for yourself. Wait, did that pitch have movement on it? ELITE.
Bruce Boudreau (↓ DOWN)
The biggest question mark coming into Boudreau's hiring was his suspect resume in the postseason. He has now made the postseason five straight years (four with the Anaheim Ducks, one with the Wild) and has lost in the first round in three of them.
Mikael Granlund (↑ UP)
The Minnesota Wild forward was named one of three finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, given to the NHL player who best represents sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct. Granlund had a career-high 69 points and just 12 penalty minutes this season. And before you think being "gentlemanly" means you aren't tough, Granlund played Games 2-5 in the Wild's playoff series vs. St. Louis with a broken hand.
Adrian Peterson (↑ UP)
Peterson signed with the Saints on Tuesday, leaving Minnesota after 10 seasons in purple. Why is his stock up then? Well, while AP has been a controversial figure after his suspension in 2014 and injury-riddled 2016 campaign, his departure leaves fans reflecting on the good times with No. 28 in the backfield, from his 296-yard rushing game to his highlight-reel touchdowns. Thanks for the memories.