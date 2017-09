Sam Bradford, Vikings quarterback, and company (↑ UP)

There was plenty to highlight on the offensive side of the ball from Minnesota's 29-19 win on Monday night over the New Orleans Saints, but Bradford stands out mainly because 1. He has been criticized in the past for being more of a checkdown QB; 2. He had a career game. Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes -- and there were a couple of drops sprinkled in there as well -- for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Of course, it helped to have wide receivers like Adam Theilen (9 catches, 157 yards) and Stefon Diggs (7-93 with 2 TDs). Rookie Dalvin Cook helped make people easily forget Adrian Peterson (especially since Peterson gained only 18 yards in his return to Minnesota), opening up the offense and making Bradford's life a little easier by gaining 127 yards on 22 carries. Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's only one game and New Orleans' defense hasn't been the best over the past few years, but what would you have been saying if the offense was merely average on Monday? Take it, enjoy it and hope they can keep it up, or at least a near semblance. We can't expect Bradford to keep completing more than 80 percent of his passes . . . can we?