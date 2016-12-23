Top Tweets: Vikings’ Rhodes gives back with huge holiday toy purchase

FOX Sports North's Ryan Lund scours cyberspace for the week's top tweets and Instagram posts. Scroll forth!

Courtesy Xavier Rhodes, Kidz 1st Fund via Twitter

Marney Gellner, FOX Sports North reporter

TWITTER NAME: @MarneyGellner

TWEET: Kid yells "@Tyusjones06 you're my favorite player!" Tyus signs. Kid cries. Heart warmed. #feelings

RYAN'S TAKE: What a guy.

Courtesy Marney Gellner via Twitter

Gopher Volleyball

TWITTER NAME: @GopherVBall

TWEET: Take a look at what got delivered today! #Gophers

RYAN'S TAKE: Ballin'

Courtesy Gopher Volleyball via Twitter

Nino Niederreiter, Wild forward

TWITTER NAME: @thelnino22

TWEET: Had fun Playing bubble hockey with the kids in the hospital. Thanks for having us. @childrensmn

RYAN'S TAKE: Are the Wild playing the North Stars?

Courtesy Nino Niederreiter via Twitter

Cris Carter, former Vikings receiver

TWITTER NAME: @criscarter80

TWEET: It's the small things in life that are important,1st time in my 15 yr broadcast career

RYAN'S TAKE: It's the star, isn't it?

Courtesy Cris Carter via Twitter

Xavier Rhodes, Vikings cornerback

TWITTER NAME: @XavierRhodes29_

TWEET: Amazing shopping trip @Target!  Off to deliver toys to @umnchildrens and @Kidz1stFund

RYAN'S TAKE: There's some dust here in the studio. *sniff* I've got something in my eye.

Courtesy Xavier Rhodes via Twitter

Kidz 1st Fund

TWITTER NAME: @Kidz1stFund

TWEET: Spending some time at @Target w/our favorite @Vikings and former @FSU_Football player @XavierRhodes29_ shopping for kids at @UMNChildrens.

RYAN'S TAKE: This is the proper way to shop for toys.

Courtesy Kidz 1st Fund via Twitter

Phil Hughes, Twins pitcher

TWITTER NAME: @PJHughes45

TWEET: Pure class

RYAN'S TAKE: Welcome aboard the SS Daft Punk.

Courtesy Phil Hughes via Twitter

Wes Walz, FOX Sports North analyst

TWITTER NAME: @walz3737

TWEET: New player trying out for Raptors this am @jakenbake20. A morning to remember for the kids.Thx 4 takin the time Jake!

RYAN'S TAKE: Jake seems a little tall for his age...

Courtesy Wes Walz via Twitter

Matt Birk, former Vikings center

TWITTER NAME: @BirkMatt

TWEET: PSA- Chuck E. Cheese's does NOT have any TVs showing @NFL games.  I'm trapped for the next 2 hours. This must be what hell is like

RYAN'S TAKE: Does hell have skee ball?

USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee

Ann Carroll, Vikings Weekly host

TWITTER NAME: @VikingsWeekly

TWEET: Wrapping my 6 year old's presents.... How sweet is this?? Might just be the big winner!

RYAN'S TAKE: Just make sure your child doesn't try to play ACTUAL football in it.

Courtesy Ann Carroll via Twitter

Next Gallery
11

Photos of the Week: 12/11 - 12/17
Start Gallery »