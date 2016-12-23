Top Tweets: Vikings’ Rhodes gives back with huge holiday toy purchase
Marney Gellner, FOX Sports North reporter
TWITTER NAME: @MarneyGellner
TWEET: Kid yells "@Tyusjones06 you're my favorite player!" Tyus signs. Kid cries. Heart warmed. #feelings
RYAN'S TAKE: What a guy.
Gopher Volleyball
TWITTER NAME: @GopherVBall
TWEET: Take a look at what got delivered today! #Gophers
RYAN'S TAKE: Ballin'
Nino Niederreiter, Wild forward
TWITTER NAME: @thelnino22
TWEET: Had fun Playing bubble hockey with the kids in the hospital. Thanks for having us. @childrensmn
RYAN'S TAKE: Are the Wild playing the North Stars?
Cris Carter, former Vikings receiver
TWITTER NAME: @criscarter80
TWEET: It's the small things in life that are important,1st time in my 15 yr broadcast career
RYAN'S TAKE: It's the star, isn't it?
Xavier Rhodes, Vikings cornerback
TWITTER NAME: @XavierRhodes29_
TWEET: Amazing shopping trip @Target! Off to deliver toys to @umnchildrens and @Kidz1stFund
RYAN'S TAKE: There's some dust here in the studio. *sniff* I've got something in my eye.
Kidz 1st Fund
TWITTER NAME: @Kidz1stFund
TWEET: Spending some time at @Target w/our favorite @Vikings and former @FSU_Football player @XavierRhodes29_ shopping for kids at @UMNChildrens.
RYAN'S TAKE: This is the proper way to shop for toys.
Phil Hughes, Twins pitcher
TWITTER NAME: @PJHughes45
TWEET: Pure class
RYAN'S TAKE: Welcome aboard the SS Daft Punk.
Wes Walz, FOX Sports North analyst
TWITTER NAME: @walz3737
TWEET: New player trying out for Raptors this am @jakenbake20. A morning to remember for the kids.Thx 4 takin the time Jake!
RYAN'S TAKE: Jake seems a little tall for his age...
Matt Birk, former Vikings center
TWITTER NAME: @BirkMatt
TWEET: PSA- Chuck E. Cheese's does NOT have any TVs showing @NFL games. I'm trapped for the next 2 hours. This must be what hell is like
RYAN'S TAKE: Does hell have skee ball?
Ann Carroll, Vikings Weekly host
TWITTER NAME: @VikingsWeekly
TWEET: Wrapping my 6 year old's presents.... How sweet is this?? Might just be the big winner!
RYAN'S TAKE: Just make sure your child doesn't try to play ACTUAL football in it.