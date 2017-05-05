Top Tweets: Target Field has the droids you’re looking for Ryan Lund @Ryan_Lund FOX Sports North May 5, 2017 at 7:00a ET FOX Sports North's Ryan Lund rounds up the week's top social media posts. Twitter Marney Gellner Kyle Rudolph, Vikings tight end TWITTER HANDLE: @KyleRudolph82 TWEET: #HugsForHollyDay #Pink RYAN'S TAKE: Looking sharp. Twitter Kyle Rudolph Marney Gellner, FOX Sports North reporter TWITTER HANDLE: @MarneyGellner TWEET: The landing spot for @SanoMiguel's 466-foot bomb RYAN'S TAKE: They might wanna reinforce those screens. Twitter Marney Gellner Trevor May, Twins pitcher TWITTER HANDLE: @trevmay65 TWEET: Update: Look what got let out of its cage! 6 weeks down, let's keep goin. RYAN'S TAKE: Progress! Twitter Trevor May Twins Diversity TWITTER HANDLE: @TwinsDiversity TWEET: Sano & Escobar serving up some free tamales & horchata at @laloma99 until 1pm today! RYAN'S TAKE: Soooo… can I get an invite next time? Please? Twitter Minnesota Twins Marney Gellner, FOX Sports North reporter TWITTER HANDLE: @MarneyGellner TWEET: Happy to have Wall-E back tonight 🎥 RYAN'S TAKE: It's actually kind of cute. Twitter Marney Gellner Lindsey Vonn, Olympic skier TWITTER HANDLE: @lindseyvonn TWEET: #LucyforPresident RYAN'S TAKE: She has my vote. Twitter Lindsey Vonn Trevor May, Twins pitcher TWITTER HANDLE: @trevmay65 TWEET: I know. RYAN'S TAKE: Get it? Because of his name. And the song. And the month. Twitter Trevor May Hector Santiago, Twins pitcher INSTAGRAM NAME: hectorsantiago53 POST: I will be wearing these beauties tonight. Thanks @mpspaintwerx for surprising me with these bad boys @newbalance RYAN'S TAKE: A very cool tribute. Twitter Hector Santiago Reggie Lynch, Gophers center TWITTER HANDLE: @Air_Regiinald TWEET: Recognize! RYAN'S TAKE: Looking good, Goldy. Twitter Reggie Lynch New Orleans Saints TWITTER HANDLE: @Saints TWEET: AD in the Black and Gold #Saints RYAN'S TAKE: Yeah, this is still weird. Twitter New Orleans Saints Next Gallery 14 How NFL Draft affected Vikings’ opponents Start Gallery »