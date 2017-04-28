Top Tweets: Bud Grant shares NFL Draft throwback pic Tom Dierberger @tomdierberger FOX Sports North Apr 28, 2017 at 8:01a ET Latavius Murray, Vikings running back INSTAGRAM NAME: @lataviusmurray POST: Cast Off! this will be a nice piece of memorabilia for the man cave . . . especially after this season! TOM'S TAKE: Das boot! Courtesy Latavius Murray via Instagram Stefon Diggs, Vikings wide receiver TWITTER NAME: @stefondiggs POST: I'm boutta make a jeep club... like a bookclub but for jeeps. We could all link up and do jeep stuff. TOM'S TAKE: Maybe they could hold meetings right after donut club? Courtesy Stefon Diggs via Twitter Heather Fleck, CEO of the Fleckino (via P.J. Fleck) TWITTER NAME: @hfleck10 POST: The liberty bell with my love!! @Coach_Fleck TOM'S TAKE: One step closer to finding the National Treasure. Courtesy Heather Fleck via Twitter Dave Benz, Timberwolves play-by-play TWITTER NAME: @tweetdavebenz POST: .@JimPeteHoops finally paying off his SuperBowl "agreement". I'm full on Stone Crab thanks to Oceanaire in Minneapolis! TOM'S TAKE: This looks like trouble. Courtesy Dave Benz via Twitter Scott W. (via Paul Allen, radio personality) TWITTER NAME: @PAOnTheMic POST: All of Minnesota right now . . . TOM'S TAKE: Don't let yourself goooooo . . . everybody criiiiies Courtesy Scott W. via Twitter Devan Dubnyk, Wild goaltender INSTAGRAM NAME: @ddubnyk40 POST: Thank you for another amazing season, Minnesota. #mnwild fans are the best in all of sports. TOM'S TAKE: And evvvvveryyybody huuuurts . . . sometimes Courtesy Devan Dubnyk via Instagram Twins Photography TWITTER NAME: @TwinsPics POST: An ELITE first pitch from @Coach_Fleck. #MNTwins TOM'S TAKE: I swear he threw a 12-6 curveball. Courtesy Twins Photography via Twitter Minnesota Vikings TWITTER NAME: @Vikings POST: Happy birthday, @Brian_Robison! TOM'S TAKE: Couldn't sum up B-Rob any better than that. Culinary genius! Courtesy Minnesota Vikings via Twitter Bud Grant, former Vikings coach TWITTER NAME: @HPBudGrant POST: player selection meeting throwback #TBT #SKOL #Gilliam #Reichow TOM'S TAKE: Bud Grant posting a #TBT is so much cooler than I'll ever be. Courtesy Bud Grant via Twitter Marney Gellner, FOX Sports North sideline reporter TWITTER NAME: @MarneyGellner POST: The vantage point from where @SanoMiguel's home run landed in Arlington #bombsaway TOM'S TAKE: How. How? Courtesy Marney Gellner via Twitter Next Gallery 8 Twins' Santana trending up, so why not #SMELLBASEBALL? Start Gallery »