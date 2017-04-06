Top 10 regular seasons in Minnesota pro sports history

The Minnesota Wild are finishing up a special regular season that could go down as the best in franchise history.
With two games remaining, the Wild are just three points shy from the most in franchise history (and two to tie), and players like Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Suter and Mikael Granlund can be seen up and down the NHL's statistical leaderboard.
With this in mind, FOX Sports North takes a look at the top 10 regular seasons from the five biggest franchises currently in the state - Wild, Vikings, Twins, Lynx and Timberwolves. This list does not include teams that have left the state, like the North Stars or Minneapolis Lakers, but it should bring back good memories for Minnesota sports fans.
2007-08 MINNESOTA WILD
Record: 44-28-10 (98 points)
Summary: The Minnesota Wild won their first, and only, division championship in 2007-08. Although Minnesota has scored more points in two other seasons (100 points in 2014-15, 104 points in 2013-14), it was arguably the most entertaining regular season in team history. Marion Gaborik set single-season franchise records in goals (42), points (83) and game-winning goals (8) on his way to a career-best 11th-place finish in the Hart Memorial Trophy voting. Fan-favorite Pierre-Marc Bouchard tallied 50 assists, also a franchise record. Minnesota started the season 5-0 in coach Jacques Lemaire's seventh year with the team and closed out the season earning points in its final five games to clinch the Northwest Division over the Colorado Avalanche.
How it ended: 4-2 series loss to Colorado Avalanche in NHL conference quarterfinals.
NHLI via Getty Images
2011 MINNESOTA LYNX
Record: 27-7
Summary: The 2011 WNBA season was the first step in the Lynx becoming the winning franchise we know and love today. Coming off a 13-21 season in 2010, Minnesota won the draft lottery and selected Connecticut senior Maya Moore with the No. 1 overall pick. Moore went on to start all 34 regular-season games, averaging 13.2 points per game and was named the Rookie of the Year. Minnesota-grown Lindsay Whalen, in her second year with the team, led the league in assists (199) and was voted to the All-WNBA Team for the second time in her career (she would be named to it for a third time in 2013).
How it ended: WNBA champions. Swept the Atlanta Dream 3-0 in the Finals.
NBAE via Getty ImagesJesse D. Garrabrant
1991 MINNESOTA TWINS
Record: 95-67
Summary: It didn't start out promising. The Kirby Puckett-led Minnesota Twins slumped to a 2-9 start to the season, but they erased it with a 15-game winning streak in June to move from fifth place in the AL West Division all the way into first. Chuck Knoblauch won the Rookie of the Year award after scoring 78 runs and hitting .281, and Puckett produced a .319 batting average. But the real story was pitching - Jack Morris came to the Twins after spending 14 seasons with the Detroit Tigers and won 18 games while leading the team in strikeouts (163). A 23-year-old Scott Erickson led the league with his 20-8 record and finished second in the Cy Young award voting.
How it ended: MLB champions. Beat the Atlanta Braves the World Series, 4-3.
MLB Photos via Getty ImagesRon Vesely
1969 MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Record: 12-2
Summary: The season began the legacy of Bud Grant and the Purple People Eaters. Grant, in his third year, saw his team lead the NFL in both points scored per game (27.1) and points against per game (9.5). The Vikings lost 24-23 in Week 1 to the New York Giants, but they went on a 12-game winning streak - including a 51-3 rout of the Cleveland Browns, the largest margin of victory in franchise history. The '69 Vikings are the only team to send its entire defensive line to the Pro Bowl: Carl Eller, Jim Marshall, Alan Page and Gary Larsen.
How it ended: 23-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl IV.
2006 MINNESOTA TWINS
Record: 96-66
Summary: The year of the M&M Boys. Catcher Joe Mauer and first baseman Justin Morneau shared a condo off the field and a whole lot of success on it. Mauer, in second full season, won his first AL batting title while hitting .347, unheard of for a catcher. Morneau slugged 34 home runs with 130 RBI and hit .321 to become the first to become the first Twins player to win the MVP since Rod Carew in 1977. But the Twins weren't finished. Pitcher Johan Santana (19-6, 2.77 ERA, 245 K) won the Cy Young award for the second time in his career, and a 30-year-old Torii Hunter won his sixth consecutive Gold Glove while guarding the center field walls of the Metrodome.
How it ended: Swept in the AL Divisional Round by Frank Thomas and the Oakland Athletics.
MLB Photos via Getty ImagesBruce Kluckhohn
2003-04 MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 58-24
Summary: The Timberwolves won their first (and only) divisional title in 2003-04, beating out the San Antonio Spurs to clinch the Midwest Division and a top seed in the Western Conference. Minnesota had 10 new players on its roster, including Sam Cassell, Latrell Sprewell and Trenton Hassell. Garnett was named the NBA's MVP after averaging 24.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Garnett, Cassell and head coach Flip Saunders all represented the team in the All-Star Game.
How it ended: Lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers, 4-2.
NBAE via Getty ImagesDavid Sherman
1965 MINNESOTA TWINS
Record: 102-60
Summary: Zoilo Versalles won the 1965 MVP award when he led the league in runs (126), doubles (45) and triples (12). He also stole 27 bases and won a Gold Glove for his play at shortstop. Tony Oliva, coming off a Rookie of the Year award in 1964, finished second in MVP voting (185 hits, .321 BA). Their 102 wins ranks first in franchise history and is the only time Minnesota has recorded a 100-win season.
How it ended: Lost to Sandy Koufax and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, 4-3.
Diamond Images/Getty Images
2009 MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Record: 12-4
Summary: "It's Greg Lewis! Touchdown! Oh my heavens!" Little-known wide receiver Greg Lewis caught his first pass in a Vikings uniform in the end zone with two seconds remaining to complete a 26-24 Vikings comeback win over the 49ers in Week 3. It was the highlight of one of the most event-filled Vikings seasons in history. Brett Favre rolled into town on Aug. 18, 2009 to send the entire state in a No. 4 frenzy that would continue all year. The gunslinger threw for 4,202 yards and 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions, and his 107.2 passer rating was the best of his 16-year career. Adrian Peterson, in his third NFL season, ran for 1,383 yards and 18 touchdowns. Wide receiver Sidney Rice tallied 1,312 receiving yards, and tight end Visanthe Shiancoe emerged as a goal-line threat while catching 11 touchdown passes. Minnesota started 6-0 and went on to win its second straight NFC North title.
How it ended: Favre threw a late interception, and the Vikings lost 31-28 in the NFC Championship to the New Orleans Saints. Woof.
Getty ImagesJamie Squire
2016 MINNESOTA LYNX
Record: 28-6
Summary: In the 20th season of the WNBA, Minnesota almost broke the league's single-season record for most wins. The Lynx tallied 28 victories, coming up one shy of the record set by the Phoenix Mercury in 2014. Maya Moore was voted the player of the month two times, and her 19.3 points ranked fifth in the league. The Lynx also saw Sylvia Fowles awarded Defensive Player of the Year, and head coach Cheryl Reeves was named Coach of the Year for the second time in her WNBA career.
How it ended: A 3-2 series loss in the WNBA Finals to the Los Angeles Sparks.
USA TODAY SportsBrad Rempel
1998 VIKINGS
Record: 15-1
Summary: The best regular season in Minnesota professional sports history is, hands down, the 1998 Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Dennis Green pleaded with the front office to pick Randy Moss, a troubled wide receiver out of Marshall, with the No. 21 overall pick in the draft. Moss exploded in his rookie year for 1,313 yards and 17 touchdowns, an NFL rookie record for wideouts. Minnesota's offense ran up the scoreboard in every game, recording a franchise-high 556 points. Quarterback Randall Cunningham led the team under center and threw for 3,704 yards, 34 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. The most memorable game for Vikings fans had to be the Thanksgiving showdown in Dallas. Moss caught only three passes -- but turned those into 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-36 primetime win.
How it ended: We don't remember. But the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.