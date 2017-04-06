Top 10 regular seasons in Minnesota pro sports history

2009 MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Record: 12-4



Summary: "It's Greg Lewis! Touchdown! Oh my heavens!" Little-known wide receiver Greg Lewis caught his first pass in a Vikings uniform in the end zone with two seconds remaining to complete a 26-24 Vikings comeback win over the 49ers in Week 3. It was the highlight of one of the most event-filled Vikings seasons in history. Brett Favre rolled into town on Aug. 18, 2009 to send the entire state in a No. 4 frenzy that would continue all year. The gunslinger threw for 4,202 yards and 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions, and his 107.2 passer rating was the best of his 16-year career. Adrian Peterson, in his third NFL season, ran for 1,383 yards and 18 touchdowns. Wide receiver Sidney Rice tallied 1,312 receiving yards, and tight end Visanthe Shiancoe emerged as a goal-line threat while catching 11 touchdown passes. Minnesota started 6-0 and went on to win its second straight NFC North title.



How it ended: Favre threw a late interception, and the Vikings lost 31-28 in the NFC Championship to the New Orleans Saints. Woof.