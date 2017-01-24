5 factors in Timberwolves’ recent hot streak
The Minnesota Timberwolves have kicked it into high gear over the past couple weeks, winning five of their last seven games. What's been the reasons for the recent success? FOX Sports North offers a few suggestions.USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel
Karl-Anthony Towns has become a monster
In the last seven games, Towns is averaging 28.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 641 percent from the field and 86.7 percent from the line. In Minnesota's five wins over that span, Towns is averaging 31.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 blocks. The Kraken has been released!NBAE/Getty Images David Sherman
Ricky Rubio is getting people involved
Rubio missed Minnesota's last game due to personal reasons and played just 16:35 in Thursday's win over the Clippers, but in the Wolves' previous three victories he averaged 15.3 assists per game and his assist percentage was an incredible 60.1 percent. Over the last six games his assist percentage is 53.1 percent, compared to 31.6 percent before Minnesota's recent hot streak. (Side note: He also made all 17 of his free throws in those three games and is 34 of 37 in his last six contests, or 91.9 percent.) Rubio is expected to play Tuesday in Phoenix.NBAE/Getty Images David Sherman
The Wolves are making shots
Minnesota is making 46.0 percent of its field-goal attempts on the season. In four the of five wins during this recent streak, the Wolves topped that percentage and three times made better than 53 percent of their shots -- against Dallas (56.3), Houston (54.3) and Denver (53.6).NBAE/Getty Images David Sherman
Subs have stepped in for starters and produced
Brandon Rush hasn’t played much this season but when Zach LaVine missed two games, against Houston and Oklahoma City, Rush showed no rust. In the win over the Rockets, Rush played 36 minutes and scored 12 points by making 4 of 7 3-point attempts. He also had three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Two days later vs. the Thunder, he had 11 points on 3 of 6 shots from downtown and also pitched in four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in nearly 40 minutes. With Rubio out against Denver, rookie Kris Dunn started and nearly had a triple-double, posting 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to go with three steals and a block.NBAE/Getty Images David Sherman
Getting used to a little home cooking
This might not seem like much, but Minnesota wasn't holding down on its home court this season. However, four of the Wolves' five wins in this streak were at the Target Center -- against no defeats -- including impressive victories over Houston and Oklahoma City, two of the best teams in the Western Conference. Minnesota also chalked up a big road win against the Clippers (30-16), just Los Angeles' seventh home defeat in 24 games this season.NBAE/Getty Images David Sherman