5 factors in Timberwolves’ recent hot streak

Subs have stepped in for starters and produced

Brandon Rush hasn’t played much this season but when Zach LaVine missed two games, against Houston and Oklahoma City, Rush showed no rust. In the win over the Rockets, Rush played 36 minutes and scored 12 points by making 4 of 7 3-point attempts. He also had three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Two days later vs. the Thunder, he had 11 points on 3 of 6 shots from downtown and also pitched in four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in nearly 40 minutes. With Rubio out against Denver, rookie Kris Dunn started and nearly had a triple-double, posting 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to go with three steals and a block.

