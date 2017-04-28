Potential Vikings Day 2 picks in 2017 NFL Draft

So, how did you enjoy the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft? Yeah, that's what we figured.

The Minnesota Vikings sat out the first round this year -- trading the pick last season for Sam Bradford -- and didn't deal back into the round.

However, this is a very deep draft and there are a lot of quality players still on the board.

Barring trades, Minnesota has one pick in the second round (No. 48 overall) and two in the third round (Nos. 79 and 86). The Vikings also have two picks in Saturday's fourth round (Nos. 120 and 128), plus one each in the fifth (No. 160), sixth (No. 199) and seventh (No. 232)

Here are a number of players who are available and expected to be drafted in rounds 2-3 (listed in alphabetical order):