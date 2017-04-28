Potential Vikings Day 2 picks in 2017 NFL Draft

So, how did you enjoy the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft? Yeah, that's what we figured.
The Minnesota Vikings sat out the first round this year -- trading the pick last season for Sam Bradford -- and didn't deal back into the round.
However, this is a very deep draft and there are a lot of quality players still on the board.
Barring trades, Minnesota has one pick in the second round (No. 48 overall) and two in the third round (Nos. 79 and 86). The Vikings also have two picks in Saturday's fourth round (Nos. 120 and 128), plus one each in the fifth (No. 160), sixth (No. 199) and seventh (No. 232)
Here are a number of players who are available and expected to be drafted in rounds 2-3 (listed in alphabetical order):
USA TODAY Sports photos
Budda Baker, S, Washington
Minnesota appears to be OK at safety, but Baker might be the best player available on the board. A three-year starter and consensus All-American in 2016, Baker had 70 tackles, six pass breakups, three sacks and two interceptions this past season. He's not a guy you'll ever need to take off the field.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
Brantley is undoubtedly talented, but he is also reportedly off some teams' draft board after being charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly punching a woman. See: Joe Mixon.
USA TODAY SportsTrevor Ruszkowski
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Some analysts thought he was the best running back in the draft. So why is he still available? Cook had shoulder injuries, was known to fumble and has off-the-field concerns. Still, he is probably the biggest threat to break a long run on any given play of all the backs available this year. Yes, Minnesota has Latavius Murray, but this would be a look into the future.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Dion Dawkins, G, Temple
Played tackle at Temple, but could be moved to guard in the NFL. He is could play either, though, and that kind of versatility could be music to the ears of a team like the Vikings which needs help all across the line.
USA TODAY SportsTrevor Ruszkowksi
Pat Elflein, G, Ohio State
Three-year starter with the Buckeyes, he was moved to center (from guard) as a senior and ended up a first-team All-American and the Rimington Award winner.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
Another borderline first-round talent who went unchosen Thursday. A four-year starter, he allowed just one sack at Indiana. A mauler who could play center, too. And this just in: Minnesota needs to bolster its offensive line. Feeney likely won't be around in Round 3.
USA TODAY SportsDavid Banks
Antonio Garcia, T, Troy
Comes from a small school, but he is not small (6-6, 302 lbs.). A very athletic tackle, Garcia was the choice of some mocks for the Vikings in the second round. Garcia's stock improved greatly during the season and is now viewed as a potential starting left tackle.
USA TODAY SportsChuck Cook
Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
Hunt seems to be draft analysts' favorite sleeper running back in the draft. Most think he'll last until Day 3, but perhaps he could sneak in at the end of Round 3 to Minnesota. Hunt led the MAC in rushing in both 2014 and '16. He has good vision, but did not test well in the speed department (4.62 in the 40).
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Has good size and speed with the potential to be an every-down back. Kamara is also a good pass-catcher, which helps his cause. However, Kamara has never carried the ball 20 times at Tennessee and has had some off-the-field issues, too.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
He's the best quarterback on the board left. Does Minnesota still have its quarterback of the future in Teddy Bridgewater? Will the team bring back Sam Bradford after this year? All things to consider, although seems doubtful the Vikings would spend their top pick on a QB.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
Another offensive lineman to consider if he's even still around at No. 48. Lamp was thought to be a first-round pick by many draft analysts. According to the Associated Press, Lamp is "considered the most sound blocker in the class."
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Another player who has slipped in part because of character issues. The Vikings could use some help in the interior (will Sharrif Floyd ever play again?) and McDowell is at the top of the list of interior defensive linemen. However, he struggled some in the Spartans' 4-3 defense and might fit better with a 3-4.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State
If the Vikings don't take a running back in Round 2, McNichols could be a good fit for the second third-round selection. A productive runner and receiver, McNichols also is a good kick returner, a job Minnesota has open with the departure of Cordarrelle Patterson.
USA TODAY SportsMark J. Rebilas
Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
Like Cook, arguably the top -- one of the top -- backs in the draft. Also like Cook, he comes with a red flag and his includes video proof which will be shown over and over and over again in whatever city he ends up. This pick will likely bring out non-football fans in protest. So there's definitely a public relations element here. But the reward is also potentially very high. Additionally, he could be gone before Minnesota even selects in the second and trading up to grab him might be invoke even more criticism.
USA TODAY SportsJohn David Mercer
Taylor Moton, T/G, Western Michigan
A four-year starter who played both tackle and guard in college, although mainly on the edge. He could play right tackle or guard in the NFL. Don't be fooled by him playing at Western Michigan (hello, Corey Davis) as Moton was one of the standouts at the Senior Bowl.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Ethan Pocic, C, LSU
Joe Berger is not the long-term solution at center and Pocic is considered by many to be the top on the board at this position. Pocic is big (6-6, 310 lbs.) and also has experience playing tackle and guard. Again, versatility could be a key factor for the Vikings.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama
Another supposed first-round talent who wasn't picked on Thursday. He was a tackle in college but could move to guard in the pros. From the AP: "Robinson is sort of the flip side of Lamp. All the athleticism and ideal size, but his footwork gets sloppy and his play was inconsistent. He can dominate and those physical tools could lead to a long and productive career."
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State
Where do you play Samuel in the NFL? With that speed, you find room. Although he's likely a slot receiver, perhaps you find him other ways to get the ball, too, like lining him up in the backfield on occasion and using him as a returner (which is a Minnesota need).
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Davis Webb, QB, California
See Kizer.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
A tall interior lineman (6-5) and while not the biggest (298 lbs.) is very athletic for his size. A three-year starter who could play inside or outside in a 4-3 defense. Was first-team All-Big Ten as a senior when he had 8.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks.