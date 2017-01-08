Photos of the Week: 1/1/17-1/6/17
Sunday, Jan. 1: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson wears socks featuring former wide receiver Randy Moss prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.USA TODAY Sports Brace Hemmelgarn
Sunday, Jan. 1: Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon scores on a 16-yard touchdown reception ahead of Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 38-10.Associated Press Andy Clayton-King
Sunday, Jan. 1: Minnesota guard Nate Mason shoots in front of Minnesota center Bakary Konate and Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan in the first half in West Lafayette, Ind. The Gophers won 91-82.Associated Press R Brent Smith
Sunday, Jan. 1: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn dunks in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves lost 95-89.USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves grabs the rebound against the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at the Wells Fargo Center. The Timberwolves lost 93-91.NBAE via Getty Images Jesse D. Garrabrant
Thursday, Jan. 5: Minnesota Golden Gophers center Bakary Konate dunks against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. The Gophers won 70-66.USA TODAY Sports Patrick Gorski
Thursday, Jan. 5: Minnesota Wild center Mikko Koivu scores past San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones during the third period in San Jose, Calif. Minnesota won 5-4.Associated Press Marcio Jose Sanchez
Friday, Jan. 6: New University of Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck addresses the media at his introductory news conference in Minneapolis. He replaced Tracy Claeys who was fired earlier in the week.Associated Press Jim Mone
Friday, Jan. 6: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins dunks against Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. during the second half in Washington. The Timberwolves lost 112-105.Associated Press Nick Wass
Saturday, Jan. 7: The Minnesota Timberwolves' Zach LaVine attempts the game-tying shot against the Utah Jazz at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves lost 94-92.NBAE via Getty Images David Sherman