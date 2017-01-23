Photos of the Week: 1/15/17-1/21/17
Check out the best Minnesota sports photos of the week, featuring the Minnesota Wild, Timberwolves and Gophers.
Sunday, Jan. 15: Minnesota Wild right wing Jason Pominville sends a shot past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford to put the Wild up 3-2.USA Today Sports Dennis Wierzbicki
Sunday, Jan. 15: Minnesota Wild players celebrate with goaltender Devan Dubnyk after their 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks gave the Wild sole possession of first place in the Western Conference.USA Today Sports Dennis Wierzbicki
Sunday, Jan. 15: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns blocks the shot of Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes in the Wolves’ 98-87 loss to the Mavericks.NBAE/Getty Images Danny Bollinger
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine crosses over San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Danny Granger in the Wolves’ 122-114 loss.NBAE/Getty Images Mark Sobhani
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon swats a puck into the net out of midair for a goal in the Wild’s 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils.AP Photo Jim Mone
Thursday, Jan. 19: Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker lays a big hit on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski in the Wild’s 4-3 win at the Xcel Energy Center.USA TODAY Sports Marilyn Indahl
Thursday, Jan. 19: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns goes up for a dunk in the Wolves’ 104-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.NBAE/Getty Images Andrew D. Bernstein
Saturday, Jan. 21: Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Akeem Springs shoots a 3-point shot against Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Hill during the second half to send the game into overtime. The Gophers lost 78-76 in overtime.USA TODAY Sports Jordan Johnson
Saturday, Jan. 21: Minnesota Wild forward Kurtis Gabriel fights with Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie during the first period at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.USA TODAY Sports Brace Hemmelgarn
Saturday, Jan. 21: Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter smiles after scoring the game-winning goal during the third period against the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 5-3 on Suter's 32nd birthday.USA TODAY Sports Brace Hemmelgarn