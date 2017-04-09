Photos of the Week: 4/2/17-4/8/17 FOX Sports North Apr 9, 2017 at 2:59p ET Scroll through the best images from Minnesota sports this past week. Sunday, April 2: Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk and forward Zach Parise celebrate after a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel Monday, April 3: Minnesota Twins fans line up outside Target Field in anticipation of Opening Day. Monday, April 3: Joe Mauer slides home safely after a Jason Castro single brought him around third base. The Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1. Tuesday, April 4: Minnesota Wild forward Nino Niederreiter scored two goals in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Monday, April 3: The Minnesota Timberwolves dance team listens to the national anthem before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Marilyn Indahl Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports Tuesday, April 4: Karl-Anthony Towns drives to the hoop in a 121-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Sergio Estrada Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports Wednesday, April 5: Minnesota Twins infielder Eduardo Escobar tags out Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon. The Twins won 9-1 to improve to 2-0. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Tuesday, April 4: Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise warms up wearing a 1967 era Minnesota North Stars jersey and his father J.P. Parise’s helmet and gloves. Brad Rempel Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports Friday, April 7: Minnesota Twins closer Brandon Kintzler celebrates his save in a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. The Twins moved to 4-0 on the year. Thursday, April 6: Minnesota-Duluth celebrates after defeating Harvard 2-1 during the Frozen Four semifinals at United Center in Chicago. Saturday, April 8: Minnesota Wild forward Martin Hanzal scored his 20th goal of the year against his former team, the Arizona Coyotes. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Next Gallery 11 Top Tweets: Staal brothers reunite at center ice Start Gallery »