Photos of the Week: 4/9/17-4/15/17

Sunday, April 9, 2017: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle defends during the second half in Los Angeles. The Timberwolves lost 110-109.
Associated PressMark J. Terrill
Sunday, April 9: Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano celebrates with shortstop Eduardo Escobar after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The Twins won 4-1.
USA TODAY SportsKamil Krzaczynski
Tuesday, April 11: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng is congratulated by teammates after making a go-ahead shot in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center. The Timberwolves lost 100-98.
USA TODAY SportsJesse Johnson
Wednesday, April 12: The Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second half in Houston. The Timberwolves lost 123-118.
Associated PressDavid J. Phillip
Wednesday, April 12: Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise scores a goal past St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during the third period in Game 1 of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild lost 2-1 in overtime.
USA TODAY SportsBrace Hemmelgarn
Thursday, April 13: Alexis Jones answers questions during an interview after being selected as the 12th overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Minnesota Lynx in New York.
Associated PressJulie Jones
Friday, April 14: Minnesota Wild forward Nino Niederreiter looks for the puck against St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen in Game 2 of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild lost 2-1.
USA TODAY SportsBrad Rempel
Friday, Apr. 14: Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler dives to catch a fly ball in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. The Twins lost 2-1.
USA TODAY SportsJesse Johnson
Saturday, April 15: Minnesota Twins pitcher Ervin Santana is doused as he is interviewed following his complete game, one-hit shutout in a 6-0 win over the Chicago White Sox in Minneapolis. All players wore No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.
Associated PressJim Mone
Saturday, April 15: Minnesota United goalkeeper John Alvbage makes a save against the Houston Dynamo in the second half at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. The United and the Dynamo tied 2-all.