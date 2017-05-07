Photos of the Week: 4/30/17-5/6/17

Sunday, April 30: The Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano crosses the plate past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated PressCharlie Riedel
Sunday, April 30: Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario (left), right fielder Max Kepler and center fielder Byron Buxton celebrate after the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Twins won 7-5.
USA TODAY SportsDenny Medley
Tuesday, May 2: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier points to the stands as he celebrates his home run against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.
USA TODAY SportsBruce Kluckhohn
Wednesday, May 3: Minnesota Twins slugger Kennys Vargas hits a two-run single off Oakland Athletics pitcher Kendall Graveman.
Associated PressJim Mone
Wednesday, May 3: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier celebrates with Miguel Sano after they scored on a single by Kennys Vargas against the Oakland A's.
Associated PressJim Mone
Thursday, May 4: The Oakland Athletics' Jeff Decker slides toward the plate but is forced out by Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez on a bases-loaded fielder's choice hit into by Khris Davis.
Associated PressJim Mone
Thursday, May 4: Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler dives for a fly ball in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.
USA TODAY SportsBrad Rempel
Friday, May 5: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer gets doused with water after his walk-off solo home run in the ninth inning off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes.
Associated PressJim Mone
Friday, May 5: Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook takes a rest during rookie minicamp.
Associated PressJim Mone
Saturday, May 6: Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor watches from the dugout. Minnesota lost 11-1 to the Boston Red Sox.