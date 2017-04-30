Photos of the Week: 4/23/17-4/29/17

Sunday, April 23: Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning in Minneapolis. Gimenez got Andrew Romine to fly out to end the inning. The Twins lost 13-4.
Associated PressJohn Autey
Sunday, April 23: Minnesota United players salute the fans after a 1-0 win against the Colorado Rapids at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
USA TODAY SportsBrad Rempel
Monday, April 24: Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton flies around second base and is well on his way home during the Twins' 3-2 win in Texas.
USA TODAY SportsTim Heitman
Tuesday, April 25: Minnesota Twins teammates celebrate Miguel Sano's monster home run in the fifth inning during a 8-1 win over the Rangers.
Associated PressTony Gutierrez
Wednesday, April 26: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago gets a congrats from catcher Chris Gimenez after logging the final out of the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington,Texas. The Twins won the series but lost the finale 14
Associated PressLM Otero
Friday, April 28: Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano is congratulated by third base coach Gene Glynn after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
USA TODAY SportsJay Biggerstaff
Friday, April 28: Minnesota Twins players celebrate after their 6-4 win against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated PressCharlie Riedel
Friday, April 28: Former Minnesota Vikings player John Randle announces Florida State's Dalvin Cook as the Vikings' selection in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands by in Philadelphia.
Associated PressMatt Rourke
Saturday, April 29: Minnesota United goalie Bobby Shuttleworth makes a save in the first half against the San Jose Earthquakes at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
USA TODAY SportsBrad Rempel
Saturday, April 29: Minnesota United forward Abu Danladi heads the ball in the second half against the San Jose Earthquakes at TCF Bank Stadium. The United lost 1-0.