PHOTOS: Gophers vs. Washington State (Holiday Bowl)
Check out the best photos from the Minnesota Gophers' 17-12 win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.AP Photo Denis Poroy
Minnesota head coach Tracey Claeys has a cooler of Gatorade dumped over him after Minnesota defeated Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego.AP Photo Denis Poroy
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) warms up before the game against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium.USA TODAY Sports Orlando Ramirez
Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) breaks the tackle of Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer (47) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego.AP Photo Denis Poroy
Minnesota wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky (82) fights for a pass with Washington State cornerback Marcellus Pippins (27) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego. Wolitarsky wasn't able to make the catch.AP Photo Denis Poroy
Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) runs for a six-yard gain past Washington State safety Shalom Luani (18) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego.AP Photo Denis Poroy
Minnesota Golden Gophers players kneel during a moment of silence before the 2016 Holiday Bowl against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium.USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee
Minnesota Golden Gophers run off the field before the game against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium.USA TODAY Sports Orlando Ramirez
Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Nate Wozniak (80) is defended Washington State Cougars safety Shalom Luani (18) and cornerback Darrien Molton (3) during the first quarter at Qualcomm Stadium.USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth
Washington State Cougars wide receiver Gabe Marks (9) is tackled by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Duke McGhee (8) and cornerback Coney Durr (16) during the first quarter at Qualcomm Stadium.USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) looks to pass against the Washington State Cougars during the first quarter at Qualcomm Stadium.USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth
Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky (82) makes a catch against the Washington State Cougars during the first quarter at Qualcomm Stadium.USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) looks to throw as Washington State Cougars safety Jalen Thompson (34) defends during the first quarter at Qualcomm Stadium.USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth